Visit Rayford Crossing RV Resort In Texas

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Rayford Crossing RV Resort Near Houston

For many RVers, Texas is paradise! There are miles of wide open spaces, lots of different climates and cities to explore, and warm temperatures all year long. As a result, there are plenty of campgrounds and RV parks in this state. But if you want to stay in one of the top-rated resorts in all of Texas, put Rayford Crossing RV Resort at the top of your list.

Overview

Rayford Crossing RV Resort is located at 29321 S Plum Creek Dr, Spring, TX. It’s on the northern edge of Houston, and it’s close to smaller towns such as Magnolia, Conroe, and Cleveland. Because it’s so close to a major city, guests can enjoy the benefits of urban life. Hospitals, big box stores, and a variety of restaurants are within easy reach.

All that being said, this resort is on the outskirts, so it’s not too crazy. You can enjoy peaceful, quiet nights when you stay here. The resort is high-end, but it has natural surroundings and a good amount of outdoorsy activities as well. There’s a great balance between the great outdoors and the comforts of modern life.

With a grand total of 290 RV sites, this resort can hold plenty of visitors as well. In previous years, the resort had 115 spaces available, but they recently expanded to add 175 brand-new sites. It was a huge overhaul that made the park accessible to even more guests. So if you stay here, there’s a good chance that you’ll get one of the latest and greatest parking spots.

In addition, each site has full hookups. You won’t have to worry about running out of water during the hot Texas summers! Reservations of any duration are also welcome. If you love this resort so much that you want to stay for extended periods, you’re allowed to do so.

The rates may vary, but here are the average prices per night. Remember that weekly rates and extended stays are also offered, but the prices may differ.

Daily Premium Pull-Thru: $90 per night

$90 per night Daily Deluxe Pull-Thru: $79 per night

$79 per night Daily Preferred Pull-Thru: $79 per night

$79 per night Daily Standard Pull-Thru: $77 per night

$77 per night Daily Preferred Back-In: $75 per night

$75 per night Luxury Vacation Rental for 2: $179 per night

$179 per night Luxury Vacation Rental for 6: $179 per night

As you can see, the prices are a little higher than your standard RV park, but you get great value for your money. In addition, there are a couple of rental cabins that are perfect for longer visits. These modern buildings are fully furnished and equipped with kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and everything else you need for a comfortable stay.

Amenities

Because this place is called a resort, you’re probably expecting some high-end amenities. If so, you’re in luck! Rayford Crossing RV Resort lives up to its name with a variety of comforts and conveniences.

First of all, all your everyday needs can be met within the boundaries of the park. This resort was designed so that every guest would have access to restrooms, bathhouses, laundry facilities, and mail delivery services. You don’t have to worry about finding a place to wash up or clean your clothes.

Wi-Fi is also provided throughout the park, which is a necessity in the modern age. The roads are all smooth and paved, plus you can get an escort to your site if you need directions or assistance with parking.

There are also plenty of opportunities for entertainment here! No matter what you like to do, there’s bound to be something here that everyone in your group can enjoy. For starters, there’s a luxurious resort-style swimming pool. This is surrounded by shade umbrellas and lounge chairs, plus there’s a hot tub to relax in.

The spacious clubhouse is open to all guests and there are lots of activities to try here. You can visit the large library, work out in the exercise room, or play billiards, ping-pong, or foosball in the game room.

There are countless amenities to enjoy here. In fact, there are too many to explore in-depth, but they all deserve a quick overview. Here are some other features and benefits you can take advantage of when you stay at Rayford Crossing RV Resort.

Stocked fishing pond

Shuffleboard

Horseshoes

BBQ pavilion with smokers

Self-service RV wash

Golf cart rentals

Dog park

Playground

Nearby nature trails

On-site camp store with firewood, ice, metered LP gas, groceries, fishing supplies, and more.

Nearby activities/attractions

As you can see, there’s plenty to enjoy without ever leaving the park. In addition to all the amenities above, the resort hosts planned activities on a regular basis. This is a great chance to meet your fellow campers and have fun.

However, exploring the area is part of the experience, so you may want to venture away from your home base and see what the nearby cities have to offer. You’re in luck when you stay here because there are plenty of interesting ways to spend your time.

If you want to stick close to the park, visit nearby attractions like the Spring Creek Greenway, Pundt Park, or Old Town Spring. By traveling a little further, you can explore the cities of Humble and The Woodlands. These locations are home to the Mercer Botanic Garden, Market Street, The Woodlands Mall, and The Woodlands Children’s Museum.

Finally, Houston will never be far away if you want to visit a truly large city. There are countless things to see here, but some of the highlights include the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, Minute Maid Park, and the Houston Zoo.

Foodies will also love camping in this area because there are countless dining options. Some local favorites include:

The Republic Grille

Plane & Level

Olive Oil Restaurant

Crust Pizza Co.

Ellen’s Café

Pappasito’s Cantina

Hearsay on the Waterway

The Cookshack

Rakuu

Spring Creek Barbeque

Q-Shi

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen

Just Burgers

And much, much more!

There are so many options to explore in this area. You might have to come back again and again just to scratch the surface!

Resort reviews

Finally, let’s cover some reviews for Rayford Crossing RV Resort. This park has been well-reviewed on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with over 170 ratings. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive! Nearly every visitor gave it a score of “Excellent,” so its average rating is 9/10.

Guests commented that they loved the location and the peaceful setting of the park. Many people said that it was quiet, beautiful, and well-maintained. Whether people stayed for a single night or a few months, everyone seems to have left feeling satisfied.

According to a recent review,

“Stayed here for about two months in our Class A while we were selling our house and moving to new house. Very clean, very well maintained. It’s split 50/50 with long term renters and campers. Very quiet, friendly tenants and campers, plus dog friendly. This area is on the north side of Houston close to The Woodlands, Conroe and Old Town Spring. Takes about 30 minutes or so to get into the central city of Houston. Since we stayed two months, we get the month rate which is very reasonable for what you get. We camped at Rayford Crossing RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – via Quandt

It’s honestly hard to find a downside to this resort! It’s rare to see a park that scores so highly across the board, but everything indicates that this really is one of the best resorts in Texas.

To read more guest feedback, visit RV LIFE Campgrounds.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

