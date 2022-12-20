Don’t Miss Bee’s RV Resort In Central Florida

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Bee’s RV Resort In Central Florida

If you’re looking for a great spot to spend the winter in Florida, you should definitely have a look at Bee’s RV Resort near Clermont. That’s because Bee’s RV Resort is well appointed and just minutes away from some of Florida’s most popular attractions.

Aside from being in a great location, Bee’s offers all the basic amenities RVers need for their Florida adventures. Even though you’ll have all the basics here, don’t expect it to cost as much as some other RV resorts in the area. The rates are very reasonable, and this has helped make Bee’s a popular spot with snowbirds.

Lakeside RV sites

The sites at Bee’s are set up around a small lake, with some trees that provide shade. The place is well-maintained and tidy with a lot of effort put into landscaping and decorating.

Expect the sites to be close together. And when we say close, we mean close. RV sites are close enough together that it’s sometimes difficult to maneuver a large Class A into a site. That being said, it’s probably a good thing that you won’t find fire rings at the RV sites here.

Families are welcome, although there isn’t a playground, and kids must always be with an adult at the pool. Pets are also welcome at Bee’s RV Resort, and there is a lovely nature trail that makes getting out for a morning or afternoon constitutional a real pleasure.

Other amenities

All the RV sites at Bee’s are fully serviced and have 30/50-amp power. In addition, you’ll find lots of other amenities and activities that make this resort a happy place for many snowbirds.

Solar-heated pool

Free Wi-Fi

On-site laundry

Clean showers and bathrooms

On-site propane

Social activities

Friendly & helpful staff and much more

On-site restaurant

Miniature golf

Shuffleboard

Nature trails

Organized activities

Bee’s staff members organize and schedule a lot of fun activities for their guests, including:

Bake, craft, and yard sales

Christmas parade

Dinners and potlucks

Ice cream socials

Karaoke nights

Medical seminars

Music and dancing

Classic car shows

About the on-site cafe

Whether you use it or not, having a good cafe nearby is always nice. Even though most RVs have amazing kitchen setups these days, every so often it’s just nice to have someone else do the cooking.

This resort has a cute little cafe right on-site, called Weza Town Cafe. This legendary cafe is renowned for southern hospitality and fantastic casual fare that includes a good selection of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. For example, you’ll find avocado toast, grits and eggs, sandwiches, and a variety of takes on pasta dishes.

What’s nearby

Bee’s RV Resort is in a very convenient location. It’s within a day’s drive of some of the most popular attractions in Florida, including world-famous Busch Gardens, Cape Canaveral, and Cocoa Beach.

Rates

You’ll find the rates here are very reasonable for what you get. Here’s what they charge for a fully serviced RV site:

Daily rate: $39 a night. Daily rates include electricity and taxes. Additional guests are $5 each.

$39 a night. Daily rates include electricity and taxes. Additional guests are $5 each. Weekly rate : $238 a week. Weekly rates include electricity and taxes. Additional guests are $35 each/weekly.

: $238 a week. Weekly rates include electricity and taxes. Additional guests are $35 each/weekly. Monthly rate: $745 a month. Monthly rates exclude electricity; electric use will be billed on a monthly basis. Additional guests are $75 each/monthly.

Campground reviews Bee’s RV Resort has earned many positive ratings from past visitors. The resort currently has a 7.6/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to one reviewer, “I can’t think of a single bad thing about this campground. Very clean and quiet park. All our neighbors were kind, and helpful. Everyone here is friendly & there’s always someone happy to strike up a little conversation. There was a community tree lighting event in the park Thanksgiving weekend. The park was so beautifully decorated. Park residents gathered outside the meeting house to watch the lighting. It was a nice time. I think you’ll find this park has everything you need. There are nature walks, dog walking paths, a laundry facility, a beautiful pool, shower facilities and a great local eatery called Diggity Dawgz. (They make an amazing black & Blue burger). The only downside I’d have to say is we couldn’t stay longer due to it being snowbird season.” – via Kathianns on RV LIFE Campgrounds

Get RV-safe directions

Bee’s RV Resort is located at 20260 US-27 Clermont, FL. For all of your trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

