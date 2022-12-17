Hidden Shoe Storage Ideas For RVers

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Shoe Storage Ideas To Keep Your RV Organized

What is the hardest thing to put away in your RV regularly? My guess is your shoes. These are just an odd accessory that no one can ever find a place for.

As an RVer, finding places to put your stuff can be a challenge. Hidden shoe storage is there in your rig; you just have to clean up and organize, and you will find amazing space to get those shoes out of the way.

Read on to get some great tips on finding hidden shoe storage in your RV.

Designate a spot for shoes

A designated spot is the first thing you need for shoe storage. That could be inside a closet or cabinet, in a shoe rack on the wall or back of the door, or in homemade or purchased cubby holes. You can even line the wall with rows of towel rods and hang your shoes on them.

Once you designate a spot, make it a habit to put your shoes there every time you come inside. Research says it takes about two months to create a habit. It takes nearly the same amount of time to break one. Let’s find that hidden shoe storage and help you start a good habit today.

Hidden shoe storage under dinette drawers

Putting your shoes into the drawers under your dinette is a great space. It’s quick and easily accessible. Some dinette storage requires you to remove the cushions and lift a wood panel. This might be a good spot for shoes, though it’s probably not as handy as the drawers.

Hidden shoe storage under the interior stairs

There are several different ways to turn your fifth wheel steps into RV storage that can easily keep your shoes at bay. Get creative or search YouTube for inspiration!

Pull-out sofa drawer storage

If your RV has pull-out drawers beneath the sofa, this is also a handy spot for shoes.

Store your shoes in the RV basement

Storing shoes in the basement of your RV is a handy place, particularly for dirty or sandy shoes. Because this is outside of your rig, you want to make sure to put on some clean house shoes or slip-ons that you can put on to get back into your rig.

Storage under the passenger seat

If you have a motorcoach, don’t forget to make storage room under the passenger seat. This is a great out-of-the-way spot for dirty or sandy shoes. Depending on the entrance layout or your RV, you can slip your shoes off before you make a mess in the coach.

Store your shoes in the RV shower

The shower is a great storage area, particularly on travel days. Just throw your shoes in a bag and utilize the shower.

Storage ottoman

A storage ottoman can be a great addition to your RV. It makes a perfect place to put your feet up, add some extra seating, and hide your shoes. You can find one to purchase or make one of your own with a lidded bucket or a popcorn tin, some stuffing, and a small amount of colorful material.

Just about any storage area in your RV can work to store shoes. If you don’t have a lot of cabinets or drawer space, check out these other great ideas for shoe storage.

Pocket shoe storage

Shoe pockets are a great way to store your shoes. You can purchase these handy pockets to hang on the back of a door, inside a cabinet, or even on the bedframe outside of your under-the-bed storage. These are cheap and versatile, and they’ll keep your shoes off the floor and out of the way.

Shoe pockets can often be cut to match your space. Also consider attaching them to the outside of your RV with heavy-duty magnets to collect wet and sandy flip-flops or sandals after a day at the beach.

Magazine rack

A magazine rack could work for kids’ shoes or sandals. You can attach it to the wall inside the door so it’s easy to reach. This idea will be limited to smaller and thinner shoes.

Storage bins

Storage bins are an obvious choice for storing shoes. You can have everyone who comes into the RV chuck their shoes into the bin, and then that bin can be stored. Make sure you get stackable bins for plenty of storage.

Cargo nets

Cargo nets are an easy and inexpensive way to store your shoes. These handy gems can be attached to the walls or even the ceilings to store other items.

Shoe hooks

Mount a tension bar in your closet and utilize shoe hooks to keep your shoes up off the floor and organized. You could also use a key rack with hooks and mount it close to the floor.

Command hooks

Don’t forget to try out Command hooks for your shoes. You can place these just about anywhere you want to store your shoes. Hang flip-flops and sandals easily by the toe strap. Sneakers and boots can hang by the heel.

Add Command hooks to your:

Inside cabinets

Kitchen island base

In cubby holes

On the walls in the hallway

On the walls on the bed frame

Hanging shoe storage

Hanging shoe storage for your closet can also be purchased on Amazon or at a department store. Make sure you measure that they will fit in your RV closet. Shoe racks are also an option to add to the bottom of your RV closet to help with organizing shoes.

Collapsible laundry basket

A collapsible laundry basket is another great way of gathering shoes, which can then be stored in a nearby cabinet. The basket itself can be easily stored away and have multiple uses.

Over-the-seat organizer

If you have a motorhome, you can hang an organizer over the driver or passenger seats. Shoes will be accessible near the door and won’t track in mud, sand, and dirt.

Tow vehicle storage

While stowing your shoes in your tow vehicle might not seem like the best solution, it can be one option to consider. Don’t just throw your shoes in the back seat, but make sure you have a bin to keep them in. Also, as you did with the outside RV basement storage, make sure you have a pair of slip-ons that will get you back into the RV.

Prevent stinky shoes in storage

Enough smells are permeating your camper without adding stinky shoes to the mix. Here are a few ways to control odors.

Activated charcoal shoe inserts: These naturally absorb odors and moisture and can be reused for up to two years.

These naturally absorb odors and moisture and can be reused for up to two years. Baking soda: Sprinkle baking soda in your smelly shoes to help deodorize them. Sprinkle the baking soda directly into the shoes and leave for at least 24 hours. You can also mix ¼ cup of baking soda, ¼ cup of baking powder, and ½ cup of cornstarch. Mix and sprinkle in both shoes and leave overnight. For an extra scent booster, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil.

Sprinkle baking soda in your smelly shoes to help deodorize them. Sprinkle the baking soda directly into the shoes and leave for at least 24 hours. You can also mix ¼ cup of baking soda, ¼ cup of baking powder, and ½ cup of cornstarch. Mix and sprinkle in both shoes and leave overnight. For an extra scent booster, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Vinegar: Vinegar neutralizes odors and prevents the growth of bacteria. Simply mix white vinegar with water in equal parts and spray the solution inside the shoes. Allow it to dry.

Vinegar neutralizes odors and prevents the growth of bacteria. Simply mix white vinegar with water in equal parts and spray the solution inside the shoes. Allow it to dry. Soap: Drop a dry bar of soap into each shoe and leave it overnight. The soap will kill the bacteria and absorb the smell.

Drop a dry bar of soap into each shoe and leave it overnight. The soap will kill the bacteria and absorb the smell. Scented sprays and powders: There are plenty of scented sprays and powders on the market that you can purchase. Research this carefully, as they may only mask the smell instead of getting rid of the odor.

Use empty space

Get creative and utilize any space in your RV that works for you. Tripping over shoes on the floor will be annoying and make you feel like you don’t have any room.

Get tips from other RVers

RVers looking for valuable how-to information have learned to go to the experts. Forums such as iRV2.com and blog sites like RV LIFE, Do It Yourself RV, and Camper Report provide all the information you need to enjoy your RV. You’ll also find brand-specific information on additional forums like Air Forums, Forest River Forums, and Jayco Owners Forum.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.