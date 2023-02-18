What’s The Best Cordless Vacuum For RVers?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Why You Need A Cordless Vacuum For Your RV

RVs can get pretty messy. For one thing, just getting in and out of the RV tracks a little of the outside into the RV. This is especially true if you have a dog or two traveling with you. Sweeping with a broom can help, but it’s really not as effective as a good vacuum.

Vacuuming with a cordless vacuum is nearly effortless, and it’s way more effective than sweeping. Furthermore, the best cordless vacuum for RVs can also be used to clean upholstery and carpets in both tow vehicles and RVs.

They are really handy to have. But the advantages of having a cordless vacuum doesn’t stop at efficient cleaning and ease of use. Here are some other reasons you may want to invest in one for your RV.

The best cordless vacuums don’t take up much room and are very lightweight.

They often mount on the wall, out of the way until you need it.

Most of them use very little electricity.

They.make pet hair and dust disappear fast.

They cost less than a built-in RV vacuum system.

In the event of an unexpected mess, they can be deployed and used quickly and easily.

What’s the best cordless vacuum?

Nowadays, there are quite a few choices when it comes to cordless vacuums. However, while we were researching what the best cordless vacuum is, it became apparent that RVers have two overwhelming favorites.

The top two cordless vacuums are very similar in their capabilities but differ in the functions that give them ease of use in an RV. We’ll have a look at both of them. If you happen to have a favorite, please let us know which one you think is best in the comments.

Shark DuoClean PowerFins

Shark claims its DuoClean PowerFins is the ultimate cordless vacuum. This 9 lb vacuum combines strong suction with features like a self-cleaning brush roll.

The DuoClean runs for up to 60 minutes on a charge. This stick vacuum’s unique design articulates to reach under furniture. While this feature is probably more useful around a stick and bricks, it also may come in handy for those with larger RVs such as fifth wheels and Class As.

The Shark Vertex DuoClean comes with a crevice tool and an upholstery brush. A drawback of the hefty Shark Vertex DuoClean is that it doesn’t come with a handy wall mount for storage. The Shark DuoClean is available on Amazon for $399.99.

Dyson V15 Detect

Many RVers love their rechargeable Shark PowerFin vacuums. However, the Dyson V15’s light weight and ease of storage are among many features that make it a far superior cleaning tool for RVers.

The V15 is the latest in Dyson technology. It seems obvious that Dyson has recognized the competitive nature of the cordless stick vacuum market. They were determined to bring unprecedented technology to this high-end vacuum.

The 1.5 lb V15 has a smaller powerhead than past models. However, it’s incredibly maneuverable and fits easily into the small nooks and crannies of any RV.

The roller is an incredibly effective fuzzy roller that glides over floor surfaces, picking up every bit of dust on the way. Among the included accessories is an even smaller powerhead. The small powerhead is especially useful for vacuuming vehicles and upholstery.

The V15 has a runtime of just 45 minutes on its lowest setting. However, even the lowest setting on the V15 provides enough suction for most RV cleaning needs.

This lightweight cordless vacuum has an auto setting that automatically detects and applies suction. It increases or decreases suction according to flooring type and how much dirt is on it. A green laser underneath the roller makes dirt, hair, and dust highly visible. That way, you won’t miss a speck when you vacuum.

One of the best parts about the V15 is that it comes with a wall-mounted storage and charging station. The wall mount storage allows it to be stored neatly and securely out of the way when not in use.

The only drawback of the Dyson V15 for RVers might be its price. The Dyson V15 is available on Amazon for $749.99.

