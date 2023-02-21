Don’t Miss Carolina Pines RV Resort In South Carolina

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Carolina Pines RV Resort Near Myrtle Beach

Located close to Myrtle Beach, Carolina Pines RV Resort is not one to pass by! This upscale RV resort has a wide range of amenities, easy to maneuver pull-thru sites, oversized pads, and full hookups. It easy to see why your next trip should be here!

Visit the water park

In addition to some cool amenities, there is also a refreshing water park on the grounds. Keep the kids entertained with slides, swimming areas, and a jumping pad. The Carolina Splash Water Park will keep them busy all day, allowing some peaceful time for the adults at the yoga studio.

Another attraction that will keep the kids busy is the Red Fox Arcade; or perhaps spend some time on the greens at the mini-golf course. Don’t forget to try the poolside bistro for the low-country boil, which is famous in this area.

More amenities include the seasonal Carolina Pines Beach Club, which offers complimentary shuttle services to local attractions, golf cart rentals, cabana rentals at the swimming pools, and playgrounds. Areas are also available for cornhole, pickleball, basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes.

In addition to theme weekends and special events, there are daily activities such as the open dog park and dog wash, fitness center, Jacuzzi spas, billiards, and mini bowling.

Dining at Carolina Pines RV Resort

Throughout the property, there are plenty of options for purchases, ranging from a snack bar to a general store and a gift shop.

Try some local beer while enjoying down-home dining. Meals can be set as a dine-in option at the full-service restaurant & bar, a quick bite on-the-go while poolside at the Low Country Landing, or at their outdoor dining venue, the Palmetto Grille.

Want to skip the crowds and eat a quiet meal at the picnic table? The park can make that a reality with online ordering and delivery service. They deliver to pool cabanas as well.

Other accommodations

Like the atmosphere at Carolina Pines? They also offer cottages for sale, in a variety of floor plans and prices. With a home-away-from-home at Carolina Pines, the visits could be more often. Maybe a purchase could be for a B & B investment.

Resort reviews

Carolina Pines RV Resort has earned an excellent 9.0/10 average rating from visitors on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to a recent reviewer,

“What a huge resort with many amenities. We were here to attend an RV rally. The service by the staff was very good. The streets area wide, paved, easy to navigate. This is a gated resort. The RV sites are clean with services that functioned as expected. There is a splash water park, mini-golf, a small restaurant, min-bowling alley, fitness center, several pools, and pickle ball. This is the second Sun Outdoors we have stayed at this year. Both have been outstanding. We hope to return to stay again. We camped at Carolina Pines in a Motorhome.” – via Char B on RV LIFE Campgrounds

Things to do in Myrtle Beach

Leave the RV behind for the day and venture out to Myrtle Beach for a day at the ocean. While there, make time for the famous boardwalk and explore the city on a two-hour Segway tour. Or take a day tour of the city in a horse-drawn carriage, a double decker bus, and a boat for the 10-hour excursion offered by Charleston Tours.

With comedy hypnosis shows, tribute shows, and magic shows, there is plenty of entertainment to fill up an evening or two. A popular yet seasonal favorite is the Polynesian Fire Luau and Dinner show.

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin