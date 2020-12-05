A New Top-Rated RV Resort Is Ready For Snowbirds

In a recent article, we highlighted the 6 Best Sedona Campgrounds for Snowbirds. You’d better make that 7, thanks to the new Verde Ranch RV Resort near Sedona, Arizona.

Nestled between the wondrous red rocks of Sedona and the travel hub of Phoenix, lies a spot with the perfect mix of luxury and accessibility. It’s a snowbird sanctuary of warm temperatures, resort amenities, and RV traveler necessities. Verde Ranch RV Resort, located in the Verde Valley, is a new RV resort that checks all the boxes for seasonal RVers.

Verde Ranch is the flagship property of Contemporary Resorts & Residences. Located in Camp Verde, Arizona, Interstate 17, the resort is centrally located between Phoenix and Flagstaff within driving distance to destinations such as Sedona, Jerome, and the Grand Canyon. It offers full-hookup, 50 amp RV sites, fully-appointed vacation cabins, and a modern clubhouse with casually luxurious amenities.

Verde Ranch RV Resort

This year, the resort was voted America’s No. 6 Best RV Resort by USA Today 10Best, and Outdoorsy awarded it No. 1 Luxury RV Park in Arizona. The accolades keep coming for this destination and its lush clubhouse, heated pool, and outdoor recreational activities.

The resort’s 398 full-service sites can accommodate RVs up to 75 feet. With seven variations – including back-in, pull-thru and covered options – Verde Ranch RV Resort sets an industry standard in offering the largest and most versatile RV sites.

Guests can choose the right space to make the most of their RV’s features and design, with plenty of room for slide-outs. Deluxe and Premium locations offer guests options for closer proximity to the canal, pond, Verde River, or clubhouse. Back-in sites offer additional privacy. All Verde Ranch RV Resort sites include sewer and water hook-up, 50-amp electrical service, and access to cable and WiFi.

Furnished vacation rentals and cabins

Snowbirds who may need to service their RV or would like to bring in family/friends for a weekend visit can take advantage of the furnished vacation rentals. Verde Ranch RV Resort includes 16 short- or long-term vacation rental cabins that sleep up to eight. Guests can choose from studio, one- or two-bedroom floorplans, each with a loft.

All cabins include linens, dishes, and appliances—such as a toaster and coffee pot. The large kitchenettes have a two-burner stove, microwave, and full-size refrigerator. The spacious cabins offer free WiFi, as well as a living room with a smart TV and streaming services. The porches, barbeque, and picnic tables allow guests to enjoy the outdoors.

Luxury amenities and entertainment

On the property, visitors enjoy upscale amenities like a pool, splash pad, two hot tubs, firepit, fitness center, business center and meeting room, laundry and shower facilities, convenience store, pet area, playground, and pickleball courts.

The entertainment-loaded clubhouse offers a bar top and entertaining space, as well as shuffleboard, big-screen TVs, a pool table, and a double-sided fireplace. Guests also have access to walking trails and river recreation.

Located in Camp Verde, a location noted for its warm weather and official “Dark Sky” designation, Verde Ranch RV Resort gives snowbirds the opportunity to escape cooler climates and enjoy the natural beauty of the outdoors. Paired with the ambiance of the Verde River running through the property, guests can experience stargazing at night and adventure during the day.

To learn more about Verde Ranch, visit their website or check out their many great reviews. Plan your trip and find more great destinations nearby with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

Sponsored by Verde Ranch RV Resort

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.