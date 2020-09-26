10 Easy RV Upgrades Anyone Can Do

Many RV upgrades are so easy, anyone can do them. Whether you need more storage space, better RV organization, or even a more restful sleep in your RV, these RV upgrades are a simple way to improve your camping experience.

1. Rest easy on a new RV mattress

Replacing the standard RV mattress is the first RV upgrade you should do. Who on Earth can get a good rest on the thin mattress that many RVs come equipped with, anyway? There are lots of RV mattresses on the market that will give you a better night’s sleep.

Ordering one online makes this RV upgrade so easy you’ll wish you’d done it sooner. It will be delivered in a box that’s usually very easy to maneuver into the RV. Put the box where the old mattress used to be, open the packaging and the whole mattress unfolds into place.

The Zinus 10-inch cloud mattress is recommended by many RV full-timers. Read more about the top RV mattresses in our previous article here.

2. Upgrade your RV storage cabinets with puck lights

Storage bays and kitchen cabinets can be really dark places when you try to get something out of them (especially at night). Let battery-powered LED puck lights be your guiding lights by mounting them on the ceiling of the cabinets. These little lights are easy to find and available at any hardware store or you can find them online here.

3. Add an RV surge protector

Campground electrical connections can be sketchy at times. Power surges can put your expensive electronic devices at risk of irreparable damage.

It just isn’t worth the risk of having to replace all of your electronic devices when you can simply install a surge protector to keep them safe from harm. Get an RV surge protector from Amazon or any RV supply store. Learn more about RV surge protectors here.

4. Install a keyless lock

It can be a hassle taking our keys everywhere with us. Keyless entry systems make your RV more secure by replacing often flimsy RV door locks with a coded lock that also works with a fob or a key, just like your regular vehicle. They are easy to install and worth the investment for the extra security. This article details more on why keyless RV door locks are a smart choice.

5. Hang Command Hooks in your RV

Command Hooks are one of the easiest RV upgrades for getting things organized. The brand makes everything from cord organizers to heavy-duty hooks for hanging backpacks and purses.

All Command products come with super-strength adhesive strips so you can hang and rehang without damaging your walls. Command products are available at any hardware store, online, and at Walmart. Here are some great uses for them around the RV.

6. Install an RV backup camera

Nobody we know loves backing the trailer up into a tree-lined campsite at the end of a long day of driving. Today’s wireless backup cameras make backing the trailer into a tight spot a breeze and are a cinch to install yourself.

A wireless RV backup camera is an easy, relatively inexpensive RV upgrade anyone can do. The AMTIFO HD 960P Digital Wireless Camera is one of the many highly-rated options on Amazon.

7. Replace your RV storage bay door locks

Did you know that storage bay doors are all keyed the same? That means anyone with a storage bay door key can open your storage bay doors and clean out the contents. It’s simple to replace storage bay door locks with a secure, keyless system. These can be found at RV dealers, locksmiths, and online from Amazon.

Love Your RV shares how to install them in this video:

8. Install a mounted paper towel holder

Paper towels are indispensable for camping. They are even handier if they are hanging in a convenient location to save counter space. Amazon has a variety of paper towel holders. Some of these come with super-strength adhesive strips so you can avoid making holes in your walls or cabinets.

9. Mount wall baskets

Installing wall baskets in the kitchen for storing things like spices and hot sauces will help to keep your counters uncluttered. Wall baskets are one of those super easy RV upgrades that you’ll be glad you did.

Many wall baskets are no-drill, meaning they come with strong adhesive strips that keep them attached to the wall even through the all bumps of traveling. Find them in stores or on Amazon.

10. Install expandable wire shelves in cabinets

You can get double the storage space in your cabinets simply by installing expandable wire shelves. They can increase pantry storage, optimize dining ware storage, and so much more. Some of these expandable wire shelves are self-supporting, so you won’t even need to drill anything. They are available at Walmart, Dollarama, or you can find them online.

For more easy RV upgrades, check out this article on These 8 Insanely Easy Mods Take An Hour Or Less.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/