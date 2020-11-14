6 Best Sedona Campgrounds For Snowbirds

Sedona, Arizona and its surrounding area is filled with awe-inspiring views and plenty of places to stay and have outdoor adventures. Just a few hours north of Phoenix, the area is famous for its red rock buttes.

Some great places to check out include Red Rocks Scenic Byway, with 14 miles of scenic views. See the unique architecture of the Chapel of the Holy Cross or make a trip to Montezuma’s Castle.

Great hikes include Cathedral Rock, a short but steep climb; Devil’s Bridge, a four-mile hike round trip; Soldier Pass, featuring the sinkhole called Devil’s Kitchen. You will also find great views at Airport Mesa Overlook and Red Rock Crossing.

Check out the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village with plenty of stores to satisfy everyone. The Palatki Heritage Site features Native American art with cave art and cliff dwellings. For this one, you have to call in advance to book the one-hour tour.

Whether you are staying in the area for a season or coming for a vacation, check out these Sedona campgrounds that feature great amenities, quiet settings, and views of the area’s natural beauty.

1. Rancho Sedona RV Park

Rancho Sedona RV Park stands out from other Sedona campgrounds for its peaceful setting and grounds shaded by Sycamore and Cottonwood trees. In the heart of Sedona, the park is situated next to Oak Creek and is within walking distance of galleries, shops, and restaurants.

Visitors can enjoy mountain biking, hiking, and trout fishing all year long right from the park. In the summer, you can enjoy swimming in the creek.

According to reviews, sites here are spacious and the facilities are clean and include laundry, volleyball, fielded areas, as well as full hook-ups with free WiFi and cable TV.

Partial hookup sites have picnic tables, electricity, water, and Wi-Fi. Most sites come with cement patios.

“This is one of our favorite parks. It is lush and shady and this time we were parked along the creek. It is a well-maintained property. Interior roads and streets are gravel but wide. Have never used their laundry or bath facilities. The office staff is efficient and helpful. It is convenient to downtown Sedona and surrounding attractions. It’s dead quiet at night and dark sky is stunning. Mountain views too. I would caution that when walking your dogs at night early morning, wildlife is readily visible in the area They do have a nice, fenced dog park. We camped at Rancho Sedona RV Park in a motorhome. TerrySte877 on Campground Reviews.

2. Munds Park RV Resort

This campground is located near Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Petrified Forest, and Meteor Crater. It is immediately adjacent to the Coconino National Forest and located just 14 miles south of Flagstaff. At an elevation of 6,700 feet, you can escape the summer heat or stick around for other seasonal adventures. The area of Munds Park features trails designated for mountain biking, hiking, and ATVs.

The park has room for big rigs, as well as pick-up campers, pop-ups, and even park models. Seasonal residents are welcome. Visitors can enjoy a restaurant and bar on property, a summer pool, and a heated spa, as well as a general store.

3. Zane Grey RV Village

This highly-rated park is close to Sedona and Red Rock attractions. The year-round campground boasts a creekside path and plenty of shade. At 3,147 foot elevation, surrounded by mountains, the lush valley has great weather year-round.

Amenities include laundry, free Wi-Fi, and RV supplies and propane available for purchase on-site. The pavilion is a popular meeting spot for groups. Sites are big-rig friendly and up to 60 feet long with full hook-ups.

Visitors can enjoy local events such as a corn festival in July, October Fort Verde Days, a pecan, wine, and antique festival in February, and Spring Heritage Festival in March.

4. Distant Drums RV Resort

Distant Drums RV Resort is about 20 minutes south of Sedona and is located near Arizona’s Wine Country, Prescott, and Historic Jerome. This Sedona campground features 157 sites and big rigs are welcome. Sites are level with concrete pads and wide, paved roads. Campers receive full hookups, cable TV, and Wi-Fi.

This pet-friendly resort also offers an exercise room, heated pool and Jacuzzi, and a country store. Propane is also available.

Don’t miss a side trip to the ghost town of Jerome, set on the side of Cleopatra Hill in the Mingus Mountains with great views of the Verde Valley. Jerome was the third-largest city in Arizona during mining’s heyday and was known for its wild saloons and raucous inhabitants. Today Jerome welcomes history buffs and art lovers with a variety of restaurants, lodging, and artistic shops.

5. Verde Valley RV & Camping Resort

This scenic Sedona campground is best known for its desert and mountain backdrops. Situated on the Verde River, this 300-acre oasis in the high desert of Arizona is surrounded by the beauty of the Red Rocks to the north, the Mingus Mountains to the west, the Hackberry Mountains to the south, and adjacent to the Alcantara Vineyards.

The moderate year-round climate is just one reason to stay at this RV campground. The area surrounding Verde Valley Resort offers scenic drives, wine tasting, kayaking on the Verde River, and much more.

The park offers 62 new 50 amp sites as well as an activities center, playground, arts and crafts classes, jam sessions, live entertainment, mini-golf, volleyball, dancing, church services, Bocce ball, and many other planned activities.

6. Rio Verde RV Park

With large level sites, Rio Verde RV Park offers full hookups, WiFi, on-site propane, and all the beauty of northern Arizona. This pet-friendly park also boasts river access and many hiking trails.

Located in Cottonwood, the park is just 15 minutes from Sedona. Cottonwood is a quaint historic town with architectural heritage. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Camp Verde boasts an abundance of recreational opportunities on the banks of the Verde River. History buffs will enjoy learning about the area’s cultural heritage, along with boating, hiking, biking, wine tasting, and just taking in the landscape.

Nearby Clarkdale, at the heart of the Verde Valley, was founded as a modern coal-smelting company town for the employees of the mines in Jerome and their families.

Ahead of its time, Clarksdale boasted underground utilities, sewers, paved streets, stylish homes, and a thriving commercial center. Experience beautiful Town Park with its beautiful gazebo, the focal point for family-friendly free events throughout the year.

Find more Sedona campgrounds

You can find more Sedona campgrounds, as well as other RV parks in the area, with a quick search on Campground Reviews. Trip planning is also made easier than ever with the RV LIFE App and RV Trip Wizard.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.