North Carolina Town Bans Campgrounds & RV Parks

by Nikki Cleveland
RV parks

Waynesville, NC. Photo by Erin Johnson

The small town of Waynesville, North Carolina recently banned all campgrounds and RV parks from developing anywhere within the town’s jurisdiction. The ban comes after a proposed luxury RV park as an addition to the Laurel Ridge Country Club in an otherwise residential neighborhood.  

Why the campground ban?

According to The Mountaineer, town leaders unanimously passed the ban citing that “the commercial nature of campgrounds and RV parks aren’t compatible in residential neighborhoods.”  The town held a public hearing on the proposed change at their last board meeting before deciding to vote the ban into effect.

“It can’t just be ‘We don’t like campgrounds.’ It can’t be a snobbish attitude toward campgrounds without a clear justification of why campgrounds don’t fit into town,” said Byron Hickox, the town zoning administrator.

“You have more people coming and going, traffic, noise, the lights,” said Alderman Chuck Dickson. Other town board members advised there are plenty of areas outside of town for those looking to go camping in their RV.

Other camping near Waynesville, North Carolina

There are, in fact, quite a few options for campers outside of town. Waynesville is located in western North Carolina, just 40 minutes from Asheville and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Some of the closest options to Waynesville include Lake Junaluska and Riverhouse Acres RV Campground. However, there are dozens more campgrounds within just a short drive. You can find RV parks and campgrounds nearby with a quick search on Campground Reviews, RV Trip Wizard, and the RV LIFE App.

You may also want to visit these amazing campgrounds nearby in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

  5. Maryann Guhl says

    It’s nice to have a town without RV campgrounds close by.
    I agree with the council and I hope they can keep their town as a regular clean community.

