Extend Your Stay With A BougeRV Portable 12-Volt Refrigerator

RV Product Review: The BougeRV Portable 12-Volt Refrigerator

BougeRV has built a brand around the RV and outdoor industries. Their solar systems, portable power stations, and roof racks are all geared toward the adventurous souls among us.

Any trip, whether for a night or a week, presents the challenge of safe food storage. BougeRV has answered this call with their portable 12-volt refrigerator lineup.

From 30-quart refrigerator carry models up to 59-quart refrigerator/freezer rolling models, BougeRV has you covered for your next trip.

Fast, energy efficient cooling

There are two big questions when discussing portable refrigerators: How long does it take to get cold, and how much energy does it consume?

The answer to both of those questions with these coolers is quite impressive!

There is no need to worry about plugging the cooler in hours before you leave. The cooler drops to the desired temperature as quickly as you can pack the cooler with the weekend’s food and drinks. 15 minutes is all it takes to reach a temperature of 32 degerees F for freezing food from room temperature.

This quick cooling means your food can be safely moved from your home refrigerator to the BougeRV refrigerator with no loss in temperature.

These fast cooling and freezing temperatures must use a lot of energy, right? Thanks to the compressor cooling technology, the answer is no. The fast initial cooling and continued cooling are surprisingly very energy efficient.

Dual-mode energy settings give you the option of a 60-watt max cooling or 45-watt eco-cooling setting. Even using the max cooling mode, the total daily energy consumption is under 1kWH.

The eco-friendly cooling characteristics of these mobile refrigerators also mean they run quietly. After all, you want to enjoy the sounds of rustling leaves and flowing water, not your 12-volt refrigerator. At under 45dB, you’ll be one with nature and have a supply of cold drinks at your side.

Dual zone cooling with extra conveniences

The dual-zone cooling allows for complete temperature control and the ability to configure the unit as needed.

The refrigerators are an approximate 70/30 split with a removable basket in each compartment. Depending on your food and drink supply, you can have a fridge/freezer combination or use the entire space for a fridge or a freezer.

Temperature control is easy to set and adjust from side to side with the well-labeled function buttons.

Inside the unit, BougeRV has added a couple of thoughtful conveniences as well, including a removable cutting board for food prep along with a LED light for finding those nighttime snacks.

Clean-up is made easy with the removable baskets and drain for emptying any water.

Rugged mobile design

A mobile 12-volt refrigerator loaded with drinks can get heavy. Being able to single-handle it is not a problem with BougeRV. A retractable handle and tough wheels make pulling the cooler with you a breeze.

A second handle for carrying feels secure even with the cooler fully loaded. The exterior has a solid rugged look and will surely hold up to lots of transport in various environments.

The compressor unit is safely concealed under the tough exterior with generous venting. An easily accessible battery compartment is neatly tucked into the exterior just above the charging ports.

The bottle opener and USB port are two additional features that will be well-used by all. For even more convenience, the lid is interchangeable from side to side, depending on what works best for you.

Mobile cooling with mobile control

Undoubtedly one of the coolest features of the BougeRV lineup of refrigerators is the fact they can be controlled through an app.

By downloading their free app, you now have control of your mobile refrigerator from your phone!

You can adjust the temperature, change the energy mode, and turn on and off the unit, all through the easy-to-use app. While using the app, you can also lock the control panel on the unit to avoid accidental adjustments or button touches on the unit.

Pairing is done by simply turning on the Bluetooth on your device and clicking search. Pressing the Bluetooth button on the fridge will give you the option to pair the devices under the settings.

Multiple ways to cool

Since BougeRV is a player in the solar game, it is only fitting that they offer solar charging on their fridges. Imagine cooling drinks and freezing food with the heat of the sun!

Solar connection is made easy with their plug-and-play solar systems available at BougeRV.com or on Amazon.com.

Both 110-volt AC and 12-volt DC power connections are sold with the unit. This gives you the option of using the fridge at home or with shore power where available and utilizing your vehicle’s 12-volt power when needed.

For those spending extended time outside of the vehicle without solar, BougeRV offers a rechargeable battery that neatly tucks inside the refrigerator. This extends the time the refrigerator will stay cold before having to reconnect to power or run your vehicle.

Being able to keep food and drinks at a safe temperature while traveling will extend your trips and ensure you have a cold drink ready on arrival.

3-way battery protection

Of course, a concern of any 12-volt item used in your vehicle is the draw on your vehicle’s battery. A 12-volt accessory plugged in can continue to draw energy and drain your vehicle’s battery.

To protect your vehicle, BougeRV has integrated battery protection into the 12-volt refrigerator. You can switch between high, medium, and low settings for optimum battery-saving protection.

Each level has a cut-in and cut-out voltage at which the fridge detects the voltage and turns on or off the compressor. This ensures your vehicle’s battery never gets drained, leaving you potentially stranded.

Warranty and service

BougeRV has a great product and they know it; therefore, they offer a 2-year warranty on their refrigerators. Customer service is available 24 hours for any issues you may have.

Is this the 12-volt refrigerator for you?

Keeping food and drinks cold for extended periods on the road is a challenge. BougeRV has met that challenge with its portable 12-volt refrigerators.

The quality of these units along with the cool features they offer make them a solid competitor in this market. Here’s a quick review of the features that make BougeRV worth checking out:

15-minute fast cooling

True dual-zone cooling with multiple configurations

Energy-efficient operation with eco-mode

Multiple levels of battery protection

3-way power: 12-volt DC, 110-volt AC, solar

Mobile app control

Rugged design

Lots of extra features for convenience

2-year warranty and 24-hour customer service

Kendall lives with his wife and their two cocker spaniels full-time in their RV currently in Mexico. He is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the co-founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full-time RVers.