The Most Common Reasons That RV Batteries Die

In an ideal world, RV batteries store electrical energy. In the real world, RV batteries can die quickly for no discernable reason. RV camping is much more enjoyable when we can run RV electrical appliances, operate slide-outs, RV jacks, and other components that make RV camping enjoyable.

When the RV battery keeps dying, it can be a perplexing RV problem. Solving perplexing RV problems is probably the last thing you want to do on your RV vacation. This article is for everyone who has ever asked “why does my RV battery keep dying?”

You didn’t maintain your battery

If you’re like most RV owners, your RV has deep-cycle flooded lead-acid batteries (6- or 12-volt). These batteries have lead plates in them that need to be covered with electrolyte fluid in order to charge and store electricity. Flooded lead-acid batteries require the addition of distilled water from time to time to ensure their lead plates stay covered in liquid.

If your battery keeps dying, check the fluid level by popping off the covers on top of your battery. If you can see the top of the plates, you’ll need to fill them with distilled water.

The RV battery was overcharged

Overcharging an RV battery is a pretty rare occurence, but technically it could still happen. Batteries that are overcharged will boil off their electrolyte fluid, so the lead plates in the battery won’t be able to charge or store electricity. If this has happened, you’ll need to refill your battery with distilled water and hope for the best.

The battery was over-drained

Flooded cell lead-acid batteries don’t like to be drained more than 50%. If you’ve drained your battery beyond 80%, there is a good chance your battery is now damaged and won’t hold a charge like it used to anymore. Don’t drain your deep-cycle battery beyond 50% of its fully charged state before recharging.

The battery was not charged for long enough

Deep-cycle RV batteries operate best when they are fully charged at around 14 volts. They take about 2 days to fully charge. The charge your RV battery gets from trickle charging from your vehicle while you drive to the campsite won’t be enough to get the stored electricity in your battery to the necessary level.

The battery levels on an inadequately charged battery can read that it has 12.8 volts stored. If the battery hasn’t had long enough to charge, the volt reading is just going to be a surface charge. A surface charge will cause electricity levels to deplete very quickly as soon there is a draw on the battery. To avoid this situation, charge your battery for 2 days before you leave for the campsite. Don’t forget to keep topping it up using a generator or solar power while you camp.

The RV battery is ready to be replaced

If your RV battery is more than 6 years old and you’ve maintained it and never discharged it past 80%, there is a good chance the battery is past its prime and ready to be replaced.

Deep-cycle flooded lead-acid batteries usually last around 6 years when they are properly maintained. Discharging your battery past 80% will damage it and severely shorten its lifespan.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/