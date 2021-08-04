Don’t Miss Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory Near Tucson

Located less than 50 miles southeast of Tucson, Arizona on Interstate 10, the small town of Benson has plenty of attractions and spectacular year-round weather. One of its main highlights is Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory.

Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory

Though RVers truly appreciate the 178-site facility, all visitors and locals alike are drawn to the university quality observatory. With a 3,600-foot elevation, Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory offers a memorable viewing experience of the celestial bodies.

Those wanting to watch one of the observatory’s free star shows can sign up at the resort’s front office. For those not staying at the resort, there is a nominal $2 fee. The nightly Telescope Viewing Show can accommodate up to 18 visitors. Resident astronomers entertain guests with their knowledge and humor, which make for an enjoyable viewing experience. Though the observatory is temporarily closed, it will be reopening with some modifications on odd days beginning August 9, 2021.

For those staying in an RV, Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory offers plenty of amenities. The pet-friendly facility offers large pull-through sites and full hookups along with Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, and clubhouse. Other features of the resort include mini-golf, a fitness center, biking, recreation trails, a dump station, outdoor courts, and a nearby golf course.

“I think this is the nicest park we have stayed at to date. Office was very friendly and helpful. Paved pull through site and the patio area was nice gravel. No DUST! 3 pet areas and many amenities. Even during off season, they let you visit their private observatory that has a Univ. Grade scope. Unfortunately since it was full moon and moving into summer, there were less things to see. Great location to go to the Caverns, Tombstone and Bisbee. We camped at Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory in a Motorhome.” – MElkers on Campground Reviews

Other things to do in Benson

For a small town that was founded in 1880, Benson, Arizona offers plenty to see and do. Tapping into its rich history, visitors can take in the culture of the Old West and explore the area’s railroad heritage. Consider a visit to the following as well.

San Pedro Golf Course

Less than two miles from Butterfield RV Resort is the area’s top course, San Pedro Golf Course. Featuring six different sets of tees and 7,313 yards, this magnificent 18-hole track is popular year-round and playable for all talent levels. Owned by the City of Benson, the par 72 course first opened in 2003.

The Thing

One of the strangest attractions you’ll probably ever encounter when in Benson is The Thing. Dubbed a museum, it’s probably worth a stop if you’re driving by.

Forever Home Donkey Rescue

All donkeys have a home here, and visitors can call for a private tour of this sanctuary for misfit donkeys of all kinds. For more information, visit their website ForeverHomeDonkey.com.

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Discovered in 1974, Kartchner Caverns are a massive limestone cave in Benson. The cave’s existence became public knowledge in 1988 when its purchase was approved as an Arizona State Park.

These incredible caves are located within Kartchner Caverns State Park. Extraordinary precautions were taken during its development to conserve the cave’s near-pristine condition. Visitors can tour the caves by calling ahead.

Find more RV resorts and points of interest

For more places to go near Tucson/Benson, check out this video from Watts on Wheels:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.