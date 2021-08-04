<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Fuel System Cleaner For Your RV – Easy Maintenance And Peace Of Mind Sponsored by Techron

RVers know two things about their motorhomes: they often sit for long periods without use, and they get low gas mileage. Truck owners that are pulling a towable can also relate to the MPG issue, even if their trucks are used frequently. RVers shouldn’t overlook a good fuel system cleaner to keep those injectors clean and squeeze out the best MPG you can get.

As many RV and motorhome owners can attest, having your rig is more than just owning another vehicle, it’s a lifestyle choice. With so many sights to see and a multitude of adventures to be had, your home on wheels is the epicenter for some great days in the great outdoors, generating memories for years to come no matter where the road takes you. Good RV maintenance is critical.

Off-road guru recommends fuel system cleaner

Take Garrett Cahoon of The Off-road Adventure Channel for instance. A newer RV owner to the scene, Garrett’s 35-foot RV is the perfect setup for his family and friends to travel by their own rules to enjoy some favorite pastimes.

“I like to just get away and find random spots where I can take my dirt bike and some of the toys and explore new areas,” he says. “I can take the motorhome with me, find a nice place to set up and have everything I need at my disposal during those trips. It’s just kind of a luxurious way of getting outdoors and enjoying the hobbies that I do.”

But taking the RV to Glamis, “the off-roading mecca of the world,” to rip across the dunes in his UTV, or the Mojave National Preserve to hunt quail with his brother and father isn’t as easy as sticking the key in the ignition and riding off into the sunset.

There’s a lot of prep that goes into readying their big rig for adventure, aside from just the obvious of stocking up on consumables, supplies and filling up the gas tank. In fact, one of Garrett’s key steps in his RV prep checklist is actually something pretty simple that any RV owner can do, no matter their years of experience.

“Using a high-quality fuel additive is extremely important,” says Cahoon. “It’s a really simple step to take, and it’s going to keep your fuel from degrading, which it can do really rapidly, and keep your generator running right when you’re off grid for multiple days. It’s certainly a win-win for something you just need to pour into your gas tank without getting your hands dirty or even popping the hood.”

Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner for Gas RVs and Trucks

With so many fuel additives on the market, this off-road guru goes with the one backed by years of research, lab testing and science.

“When it comes to fuel additives, I’m a big fan of Techron products,” Cahoon states. “Not only do I keep Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner on board for the RV, but I keep Techron Powersports on board for the toys as well.”

Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner is the perfect choice for any RV owner, providing a multitude of benefits. With just one bottle (recommended for use once every season), you’re getting proven cleaning power to help remove harmful carbon deposits from your fuel injectors, carburetors, intake valves, and combustion chambers; corrosion protection; restored lost power; maximized fuel economy (hello better MPG!) and maximized performance; not to mention, peace of mind on the open road.

“You just want to go through and make sure things are working correctly before you head out in the middle of nowhere for four or five days,” says Cahoon. “You pour it in your gas tank, and it gives you the peace of mind to know that your fuel system is taken care of.”

To learn more about Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner, available in 12oz, 20oz and 32oz sizes, perfect for RVs and motorhomes, visit www.techronclean.com.

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance and repairs with an online tool such as Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all of your documents in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due to help you avoid costly repairs and potentially serious accidents.