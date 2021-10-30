Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Camp Gulf RV Park Is A Must-Visit In Florida

Florida offers several beautiful camping locations, but few compare to Camp Gulf RV Park in Miramar Beach. After parking and setting up camp – possibly just a few steps from the beach – it won’t take long to realize you have chosen one of the best tropical paradise destinations in the Sunshine State.

Sugar white beaches and sparkling turquoise ocean waters greet you as you roll through the gates of Camp Gulf. Choose the Beachfront RV Site to enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the ocean from the comfort of your home away from home. At 20’ wide, these premier RV sites will accommodate rigs of all sizes.

If parking directly on the beach isn’t for you, there are two other locations to choose from – the Upper Park and the North Upper Park. While the premier Beachfront RV Site has the highest rental price, the North Upper Park costs the least.

If you have a four-legged companion, the downside of this RV park is that dogs are not allowed. Fido will have to sit this one out due to a county ordinance.

Resort activities and amenities

Activities are plentiful within the resort, on the beach, or in the city of Miramar Beach.

The resort’s Recreational Complex is close to the RV sites and is the place to go for a good game of shuffleboard. A wide variety of board games are also available, as well as puzzles, a book exchange, and an Xbox. During each month, a variety of scheduled events and activities are available to guests.

For the kids and kids at heart, there are two solar-heated pools, a spa, and a super water slide.

There are plenty of fun rental options within the park as well – including golf carts, pedal carts, wagons, beach carts, YOLO boards, and Segway rentals.

For the forgotten supplies or beach items, check out the camp store and Leona’s Gift Shop for groceries, drinks, RV supplies, souvenirs, jewelry, and everything “beach related” – even propane.

The recently renovated laundry facility is open 24/7 and is located in the center of the campground.

Fun under the sun

Whether parasailing, paddleboarding, or just sitting on the shoreline, there are many ways to stay busy. Restaurants such as Pompano Joe’s, the Crab Trap, or the Surf Hut are within walking distance. Or take a stroll down the area’s boardwalk … or go beachcombing.

Things to do in Destin

About 10 minutes away from Miramar Beach is Destin, Florida. Destin is known as the most beautiful beach in the area and offers a variety of boat tours and dolphin tours. There are golf courses here, along with the Destin Harbor Boardwalk. Visitors can also enjoy Henderson Beach State Park and Crab Island.

April and May are the highest recommended months due to moderate temperatures and fewer campers.

You can read more reviews on Camp Gulf on Campground Reviews, or do a quick search to find even more campgrounds in the area. Trip planning is also easier than ever with the RV LIFE App and RV Trip Wizard.

Have you been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews are helpful to other RVers and they also help the campgrounds. Leave a campground review today!

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin