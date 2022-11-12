5 Soup Recipes You Can Make Over The Campfire

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Campfire Cooking: 5 Soup Recipes That Are Easy To Make

We’re getting into the cooler seasons of fall and winter now, so you know what that means. It’s time to pull out the Dutch oven and start building a campfire! Although s’mores and hot dogs might be the first things that come to mind when you think of campfire meals, there are plenty of amazing soup recipes that will get you through the cold months. Of course, you can always warm up canned soup over a campfire, but that doesn’t really bring home the same hearty satisfaction as something you made yourself. Plus, there’s more room for customization if you make soup from scratch! Below we’ve got five soup recipes that are easy, delicious, and filling. Try a few of these soups next time you plan a fall campout. Maybe it’ll become a new favorite meal for everyone in your group.

1. Taco Soup

First off, let’s start off with a classic. Taco soup is one of my absolute favorite fall meals, and it’s delicious when served with a side of cornbread or tortilla chips.

Chunky, hearty, and just a bit spicy, this soup is ideal for those cold autumn nights. It’s also quite easy to make because the majority of the ingredients are canned. When it comes to soup recipes, it doesn’t get much easier than this!

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 medium onion

1 can of sweet corn

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 can black beans

1 can kidney beans

1 jar of mild salsa

1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Begin by adding the beef, seasonings, and chopped onion to your soup pot. Dutch ovens work particularly well for campfire cooking. Cook these ingredients until the beef is brown and the onions are soft.

Next, add all of the canned ingredients. Don’t drain the cans because the juice helps add taste and moisture to the soup. Stir everything together and bring the soup to a simmer. Keep it cooking for about 30 minutes, then add salt and pepper as needed. Finally, stir in the cheese and let it melt.

Now you can kick back and enjoy a warm taco soup! I love to pair mine with Fritos Scoops, but any type of chips, crackers, or bread will pair great with this.

2. Chicken and Dumplings

What goes together better than chicken and dumplings? This soup is delicious and always makes me think of cozy autumn nights.

The dumplings add a nice bit of texture and bready goodness to the mix. You can either use canned chicken noodle soup as a base or make a chicken noodle soup from scratch.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion

2 large carrots

2 stalks of celery

1 cup frozen peas

6 cups chicken stock

1 can of precooked shredded chicken

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 package (16.3 oz) of pre-made biscuit dough

Chop the onion and place it in the bottom of the soup pot with the butter. Cook them together until the onions are transparent and fragrant.

Then peel and chop the carrots and celery. Add them and the frozen peas to the mix. Next, pour in the chicken stock and let the soup simmer until the vegetables are soft. Stir in the shredded chicken, garlic, and spices.

Finally, pull out the biscuit dough and tear it into strips or bite-sized pieces. Drop them into the soup mixture and place the lid on the pot. Simmer for 20 minutes, then enjoy!

You can also make dumplings from scratch, but the pre-made biscuit dough is much faster. It also tastes delicious, so you won’t have to worry about that. In addition, if you use canned chicken soup, you can put this whole meal together in less than 30 minutes. It’s ideal for campers who can’t wait for a hot and filling meal.

3. Beef and Veggie Stew

Stew is an absolute classic, and it’s a fantastic way to warm up after a long day. With hearty chunks of meat, potatoes, and vegetables, this stew is best served with bread (cornbread is my favorite).

Ingredients:

1 medium onion

2 large carrots

2 stalks celery

4 red potatoes

1 tablespoon minced garlic

6 cups beef broth

2 cans of pre-cooked beef chunks

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp rosemary

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Begin by dicing the onion, carrots, celery, and potatoes. Leave the skin on the potatoes for a better texture. Place them in the soup pot with just enough water to cover them and bring it to a boil. Once the vegetables are tender, add in the beef broth, garlic, beef chunks, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings.

Let the stew simmer for 30 minutes, then check the consistency. Add in the cornstarch and stir it for 5 minutes. If the stew is still too watery for your taste, continue to add 1 tsp of cornstarch at a time. Remove the bay leaf and serve.

Many people like to cook raw beef for their stew, and this can help improve the flavor of the dish. However, campfire cooking can be difficult, especially if you’re trying to handle raw meat.

If you do want to go for the homemade route, cut the beef into 1-inch chunks and toss them in a coating of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sear it on a hot pan with olive oil, then set it aside to add to the stew at the simmering stage.

4. Potato Soup

If you’re looking for a creamy, cheesy dish that will warm you up from the inside out, potato soup is the meal for you. Potato soup is wonderfully filling, and it pairs well with a variety of toppings (just like baked potatoes).

This soup is one of my seasonal favorites. It’s also one of the best soup recipes for picky eaters because we can all agree on the universal appeal of potatoes.

Ingredients:

3 slices bacon

6 medium potatoes

1 medium onion

2 stalks celery

2 cups chicken stock

4 tsp. butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sour cream (or plain yogurt)

1 cup shredded cheese

Begin by cooking the bacon in the soup pot. Cook it until it’s nice and crispy, then remove it, leaving the grease behind in the bottom of the pan. Set it aside for later.

Next, chop the potatoes into bite-sized pieces, leaving the skin intact. Dice the onion and celery as well, then add all the vegetables to the pan. Pour in the chicken stock and cook until the vegetables are fork tender.

In a separate pan, melt the butter and stir in the flour to form a roux. Once the mixture thickens, add the milk and stir until well combined. Add the sour cream and shredded cheese, then pour this mixture into the main pot. Add the cooked bacon from earlier, then top the soup with additional cheese and a sprinkle of freshly chopped chives.

5. Campfire Ramen Noodles

If you’re a fan of pho, ramen, or any other kind of noodles and broth dish, you’ll be happy to hear that you can make this over the campfire. It’s incredibly simple, and you can even use cheap store-bought noodles as a base. Take things to the next level by throwing in some delicious toppings.

The traditional method only makes enough soup for one person, so scale this recipe to accommodate the number of people you want to feed.

Ingredients:

1 package of instant ramen (any flavor of your choosing)

1 green onion stalk

2 small mushrooms

1 tablespoon butter

1 egg

1 lime

Dash of hot sauce (optional)

Dice the onion and cut the mushrooms into slices. Saute them in the soup pan, along with the butter. Once they are soft and fragrant, add in the ramen noodles and recommended amount of water.

Pull the ramen off the heat once the noodles soften, and instantly crack the egg into the broth. Stir it around until the yolk cooks and the broth thickens. Squeeze the juice out of 1/2 of the lime and add hot sauce for a bit of kick. If you want an easy protein add-in, use a sliced strip of beef jerky.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.