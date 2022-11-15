Don’t Miss Over Yonder RV Park In Texas

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Over Yonder RV Park in Texas

Wanting easy access to a spacious, well-maintained campground in Texas? Over Yonder RV Park makes a great home base!

Located in North Texas, Over Yonder RV Park offers easy access to state highways 114 and 79. There are 22 sites available, all with full hookups. While there is no bathhouse or laundry, the park does provide large, spacious sites.

Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash and need to be picked up after. There is also a nearby park where you can take them for a walk. There is a small walking trail and a kids’ playground at the nearby park.

RV park rules

There are a few house rules and regulations posted on the Over Yonder RV Park’s website. Some things to keep in mind:

Quiet hours are daily, from 10 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Per City Ordinance, no campfires are allowed

Clothes lines are prohibited, no hanging of clothes or any other items on fences, trees, etc.

Property is monitored by 24-hour surveillance

No refunds for early departure

Visiting Olney, Texas

While there might not be many amenities on-site, there are some points of interest to explore in the town as well as neighboring cities.

Olney has a population of just over 3,000 citizens, and the town’s area stretches about two square miles. There are three cafes in the town, along with a few fast-food chains. A natural history museum, county museum, and an old school general store are within city limits.

An odd point of interest is the world’s largest wheelbarrow, which measures more than 29 foot long, with a diameter of four foot, four inches.

Nearby attractions

You will want to stock up on food and necessities in either Graham or Wichita Falls prior to arriving. Wichita Falls is forty miles south, while Graham is 25 miles away.

Some highlights of Graham, TX includes being the home of the annual Food Truck Championship of Texas, the historic walking tour of the downtown area, and the Young County Veterans Memorial.

For large city exploration on the drive to or from Over Yonder RV Park, Lubbock is about 200 miles away, Fort Worth is 100 miles away, and Abilene is about 90 miles away.

Campground reviews

Over Yonder RV Park has a great 7.1 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. Reviewers mostly described the park as quiet and well-maintained. Check out the full review page here, and if you visit, be sure to leave your own review and let other RVers know about your stay!

