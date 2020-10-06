10 Best RV Parks & Campgrounds With Lakes

According to biologist and author Wallace J. Nichols, living near or just spending time near a body of water can increase our mental health and happiness. Of course, we RVers have known this for quite some time. There is something very calming about spending a few days near the sounds and sights of a beautiful lake, river, or the ocean.

There are thousands of campgrounds around the U.S. that take advantage of this psychological benefit, but we are just going to concentrate on just a few of the available RV parks and campgrounds with lakes. These 10 locations not only have quick access to some of the nation’s most beautiful lakes but also great amenities and water activities such as fishing and boating.

1. Sunset Bay RV Resort & Campground

If we are going to camp near lakes, let’s camp near the largest lake first. Sunset Bay RV Resort & Campground is located right on the shores of the massive Lake Superior in Michigan.

Operating since 1944, this campground has 23 partial hookup RV sites and 11 tent sites. The campground also has shower facilities, campfire pits, and a laundry room. Best of all, most of the sites either sit right on or have views of the lake.

2. Alamo Lake State Park, Arizona

If you love the desert and want some year-round lake views, check out the Alamo Lake State Park campground. With six loops, this large campground has both full hookups and dry camping sites. The park also has cabins for rent with views of the water.

Lake Alamo is nicely remote. It’s located about two hours from Parker and the RV-centric town of Quartzsite.

3. Stillwater Campground, Colorado

Located near Lake Granby in central Colorado, Stillwater Campground is close to everything the Centennial State has to offer. This large campground has 129 sites, some with electrical hookups.

The campground has both flush and vault toilets, drinking water, and a dump station. Lake Granby has 40 miles of shoreline and several boat docks where you can launch your own boat for fishing or exploring.

4. Woahink Lake RV Resort, Oregon

Located near the famous Oregon Coast and Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area, the Woahink Lake RV Resort has direct access to both. The resort has large, level pull-thru sites, full hookups, and free WiFi.

Woahink Lake itself is a joy. Sometimes shrouded in fog, the lake is wonderful for boating, fishing, and swimming. In addition, Woahink is also located next to another lake, Siltcoos Lake, which is the largest lake on the Oregon Coast.

5. Mile Creek Park, South Carolina

This RV resort is located on one of the purest, cleanest lakes in South Carolina, Lake Keowee. The Mile Creek Park has 69 sites with either waterfront access or water views.

The boat launch is available for fishing or you can rent one of the resort’s kayaks and explore the 300 miles of shoreline. The resort also has heated comfort stations with showers, a volleyball court, and several playgrounds.

6. Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort, California

While Lake Tahoe gets the award for the most beautiful lake in California (and Nevada) it can be difficult to get a campsite there. Another under-the-radar lake in the Golden State is Lake Siskiyou near beautiful Mount Shasta.

At this end of the lake is the Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort with room for large rigs and plenty of water fun on their private beach and splash park. They have 360 sites with full hookups as well as cabins, tent sites, and retro trailer rentals.

7. Paugus Bay Campground, New Hampshire

There are many places to go camping in the New Hampshire Lakes region. However, on the largest lake, Lake Winnipesaukee, is the RV-friendly Paugus Bay Campground.

Located on Weirs Beach, this resort has both long and short term sites. It also has a dock, a swimming area, shuffleboard, and a path through the woods.

8. Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Kentucky

The serpentine Lake Cumberland looks more like a river, but this lake is Kentucky’s largest when it comes to volume. It’s also a great lake for fishing, swimming, boating, and even whitewater rafting.

The Lake Cumberland State Resort Park is open seasonally and features 129 campsites, two dump stations, and a grocery store. They also have a bathhouse, playground, and laundry facilities.

9. Caddo Lake State Park, Texas

Full of cypress trees, Spanish moss, and even alligators, Caddo Lake in east Texas is an exciting place to do some kayaking or canoeing.

The state park has over 60 full and partial hookup sites, screened shelters, and ADA accessible cabins. Caddo Lake also has over 70 species of fish, so this lakeside location is a fisherman’s paradise.

10. Frontenac State Park Campground, Minnesota

Of course, we can’t forget the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” — the state of Minnesota. So, which one do you choose? How about Frontenac State Park Campground on Lake Pepin?

Lake Pepin is actually the widest part of the Mississippi River, so you get two bodies of water in one. The Frontenac State Park Campground is surrounded by trees and has views of the lake and river. The park has about 60 sites, some with electric hookups, pit toilets, and access to nearby trails.

Find more campgrounds with lakes

