The Camping Chair From Trippy Outdoor Is Rugged, Innovative, & Comfortable

This Unique Camping Chair Shows Off Timeless Engineering

RVers are always looking for that next cool product they can buy to enhance their camping experience, improve their RV, or make themselves more comfortable. I recently discovered a local company right in my backyard that creates beautifully crafted camping chairs that are as unique as they are innovative.

Trippy Outdoor, a Texas company based in the DFW area, builds hand-crafted, laminated outdoor chairs based on the simple principle of opposing force. The result is an incredibly strong, lightweight, and surprisingly comfortable camping chair. Weighing only 8-10lbs themselves, these camping chairs can hold up to 1,000 pounds.

The Trippy camping chair consists of two pieces that come together in just 4-seconds. It doesn’t take a scientist to see that the Trippy Outdoor camping chair is different. It is science however that makes this chair so strong. Regarding the great strength of these chairs, the Trippy team mentioned that they have run over the camping chairs with cars and tried to “smash them with metal plates”, in what was apparently Office Space inspired “testing”, yet the Trippy outdoor chairs held their own.

After shaping, layering, laminating, and lacquering American Sugar Maple to a finish that Tony Hawk would appreciate, the sleek wooden frame is then outfitted with a durable aluminum powder-coated socket that doubles as a storage sleeve. High quality stainless steel hardware holds it all together.

Trippy cleverly added magnets to the two pieces to keep them snug while you transport your camping chair in your RV or to your favorite lake, stream, campfire, or music festival. Don’t get stuck in a boring, soggy, or torn director-style canvas chair.

Getting the Trippy Outdoor camping chair wet is no big deal. The wood’s been treated and coated to withstand moderate rain or the occasional momentary dip, just as long as it gets a nice drying afterwards. Rinse it off, wipe it dry, and store it for the next time.

The team at Trippy points out that there is no other camping chair like it. The concept of crossing two slats of wood to make a chair isn’t new; it was developed anciently in Africa and possibly Scandinavia, and got popular in the early 1900s as a Boy Scout project. The trouble was, all the chairs they looked at for inspiration were made of thick hardwoods, making them weigh between 30 and 50 pounds, with no portability solutions. Trippy’s solution was to create the streamlined, skateboard-inspired look, paired with the magnetic lock system in the bracket.

In a word, yes. The chair is crafted at the perfect angle to recline. The seat back is custom molded and shaped to a subtle curvature that supports the back without swallowing it. The open design allows for freedom of movement and a variety of sitting styles.

“Ask anyone who’s sat in one; they’re consistently surprised! We started building Trippy chairs precisely because they were so shockingly comfortable. The perfect recline, the fine-tuned seat height, the freedom from sidewalls or body-swallowing polyester—it’s like ancient designers knew what they were up to.”

I didn’t have to wait long to try out the Trippy camping chair. There was one waiting when I pulled up to the factory. Sure enough, the surprise is real…it’s actually comfortable. After a brief factory tour and a chat with the Trippy crew, I proceeded to give this camping chair the ultimate test…letting my wife try it.

Now you have to understand, my wife is the proverbial Princess, of Princess and the Pea fame. Some mornings she’ll wake up to find a single wrinkle in the bedsheet and declare that the sheets need to be burned and new ones ordered immediately. Although I knew the chair was comfortable, I was still surprised when she said, “Wow… not bad” . Not only did she like it, she too felt that getting out of the Trippy chair is so much easier than trying to de-chair from other styles of reclining camping chairs.

“We love being able to respond to customer feedback and iterate constantly on our processes and our designs”. Trippy Outdoor

Conclusion

Whether you are looking for a new addition to your camping chair repertoire, need a great gift, or just appreciate quality, American craftsmanship, give the chair from Trippy Outdoor a try. These Lifetime Warranty chairs come in three sizes: the high-backed Dreamer, the low-backed Tripster, or the Lil Trip for your pint-sized campers. Visit Trippy Outdoor for latest pricing and special offers.

