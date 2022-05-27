The Best Camping-Friendly Music Festivals For 2022

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss These 5 Music Festivals With RV Camping

Summer is just around the corner and live music is back in full swing, making life a bit sweeter. Experience the best of both worlds when you combine an RV park with live music.

These camping-friendly music festivals offer RV parking on-site and/or plenty of options nearby. Plan your travels with the RV LIFE App and RV LIFE Trip Wizard to find more great campgrounds and points of interest along your routes.

1. Country Thunder Festivals

Country Thunder Music Festivals are held annually in Iowa, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, and Wisconsin. Three days of stellar performances from today’s hottest stars and living legends take center stage, but the camping experience is a star in its own right.

Campsites for trailers or tents range from 20 x 40 to 25 x 55 and offer water hookups and 30- or 50-amp electric. A three-day admission ticket purchase is required to enter the campgrounds, which are next door and within walking distance of the festival grounds.

2. Bonnaroo

Set in Manchester, Tennessee, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is scheduled for June 16-19, 2022. In addition to a lineup of over 150 musicians and four live music stages, there are four campground party barns and plenty of personal space for you and your RV. There are plenty of upgrade options for VIP status stays.

Aside from the concerts, there are yoga sessions, a village market, a broo’ers festival (with 20+ breweries on hand), and a timeless ferris wheel for a bird’s eye view of the festival grounds.

Similar to the music festival it hosts yearly, Manchester has no shortage of fun activities itself. Some of the top attractions in this Tennessee town is the Beans Creek Winery, Shelton Lane Antiques, and Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park.

If you arrive early or plan to spend more than a few days in Manchester outside of the festival, keep the Old Stone Fort State Park in mind for your home away from home. Read the reviews here.

3. Boston Calling Music Festival

Scheduled for three days in Boston, this festival holds some big names. Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica, Avril Lavigne, and Cheap Trick will be at this festival, slated for May 27-29, 2022. This festival is the largest music festival in the Northeast since its beginning back in May 2013.

Although this music festival doesn’t offer camping, there is a quiet campsite nearby. Atlantic Oaks Campground is located on Highway 6 in Eastham, MA. According to RV LIFE Campgrounds, this is a highly favorited park, with an average score of 8.7/10 from 92 reviews. This pet-friendly campground offers pull-thru sites and the full range of electric hookups.

4. Firefly

In Dover, Delaware, the Firefly Festival is a four-day, big-name musical event. New and old-school groups such as Weezer, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, and My Chemical Romance are set to perform this year.

Set to run from September 22-25, 2022, campers can arrive on September 21st. Camping packages include access to showers, restrooms, and food vendors, as well as easy access to the venue.

Camping during this festival comes in two options: front row RV camping and infield RV camping. Infield camping allows setup inside the privacy of the racetrack, while the front row campground is directly across from the festival entrance.

5. Peach Music Festival

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, the Peach Music Festival runs June 30th until July 3rd, so it’s a good way to celebrate Independence Day a bit early. There is a free wagon service for transportation to and from the campsite. One wristband per participant will be shipped prior to the festival and serves as entry to both the campground and festival.

To reserve an RV site, an RV parking pass is required and each person staying in the RV must purchase a festival pass and camping bundle.

Artists scheduled for this year’s event include Billy Strings, The Black Crowes, and Trey Anastasio Band. Many more artists are scheduled for the festival too.

With a variety of musical acts and festivals around the nation providing on-site or nearby camping, there are plenty of opportunities to get out and get traveling!

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

