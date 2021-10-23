Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Go Camping In Abilene, Texas

Abilene, an unassuming town in the middle of Texas, is a delightful destination with plenty of history and lots of attractions.

Located 150 miles west of Fort Worth, Abilene sits at the junction of Interstate 20 and U.S. highways 277 and 83. As the Texas and Pacific Railway made its way west to California in the 1880s, Abilene was one of many towns that came into existence. That past is reflected in the town today.

Whistle Stop RV Resort

A very popular RV park with abundant amenities is the Whistle Stop RV Resort in the heart of Abilene. Set just off of I-20, the Whistle Stop RV Resort is a year-round favorite of RVers.

The park features 98 sites, pull-throughs, and full hook ups with 50/30/20 amp electrical, sewer, water, cable, and satellite. Additional amenities in this spacious park include restrooms, showers, laundry, camp store, pet area, propane, café, snack bar, horse camp, picnic shelter, pool, playground, a pickleball court, and more.

Texas-style steaks

While you’re camping in Abilene, your plans should include sampling a true Texas mesquite-grilled steak. For that authentic experience, look no further than Sharon Riley’s Lytle Land & Cattle Company, located just six miles from the Whistle Stop RV Resort.

Another excellent choice is the Beehive Restaurant and Saloon, which has earned a top spot among the elite steakhouses in the Lone Star State. In fact, Texas Monthly Magazine names it the “best country steakhouse in Texas.” The Beehive has two restaurants: one in downtown Abilene, and another in Albany, 30 minutes away.

Tee time at Diamondback National

Diamondback National Golf Club, one of several Abilene-area golf courses, opened its doors in 1999. The course was designed, built, and is operated by 1971 Masters Champion, Charles Coody, a resident of Abilene. Diamondback National is set on 220 acres of rolling terrain.

The course’s aesthetic beauty is enhanced by Lytle Creek, which meanders throughout the entire track. Diamondback National also features many beautiful scenic views that are created by the natural elevation changes. The par 71 course stretches to just under 7,000 yards from the championship tees; the regular tees sit at 6,525 yards, while the legends tee box is 6,025 yards, and the forward tees are 5,025 yards.

WWII Museum

History buffs will thoroughly enjoy the National WASP WWII Museum in nearby Sweetwater. This fascinating museum tells the story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots – the first women to fly America’s military aircraft.

The National WASP WWII Museum is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the Women Airforce Service Pilots and preserving the legacy of Avenger Field where most of them trained.

Frontier Texas

Abilene’s Frontier Texas is an experience you don’t want to miss. This unique big picture show features life-size holographic figures who tell their respective stories in a multimedia setting. Individual stories are told from four different spirits from the past, including a Comanche warrior, a buffalo hunter, a former slave, and a frontier woman.

Located in historic downtown Abilene, Frontier Texas is a western heritage center that brings the old west to life with the help of state-of-the-art technology. Frontier Texas also serves as the official visitor center for Abilene and the Texas Forts Trail Region. For more information visit the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.