Westport RV Park Is A Must-Visit On The California Coast

Considering a beach getaway in Northern California? We highly recommend an RV vacation at Westport RV Park and Campground, just off Highway 1.

Wondering what to expect from Westport RV Park? We’ve got you covered. In this article, we will discuss why we adore this campground, and offer some tips for making the most out of your visit.

Why visit Westport RV Park and Campground?

First, let’s talk about why we love this well-reviewed park, and why we think you will love it just as much as we do.

Beachside location

Easily the best thing about Westport RV Park is the location. This park is right on the beach. And no, we aren’t talking a few miles down the road. At this park, you can literally wake up in the morning and go on a short stroll to the sand to watch the sunrise!

Westport RV Park offers 175 campsites with Premium Full Hookups, Full Hookups, or No Hookups. The Premium Full Hookup sites include creekside and oceanfront sites, along with power, water, sewer, and limited Wi-Fi.

People love taking their dogs to play on the beach, and we highly recommend a sunset picnic by the water. If you’re an ocean person, this is one big benefit you’re sure to adore.

Fort Bragg nearby

The town of Westport is a tiny place, and there isn’t a whole lot to see or do there. While we do recommend exploring Westport a little (you can actually walk there from the campground), you will also want to drive south to Fort Bragg, which is about half an hour away. This town has everything you might want or need, including delicious places to eat and fun things to do, like visiting a glass beach.

Great sites

Lastly, we really love the sites at this park. While some say the sites are a bit tight for their liking, we feel they are plenty big enough. The sites are well kept and include full hookups, all of which are in excellent working order. The sites are not paved, nor do they have gravel, but the dirt is packed tight, so there aren’t issues with getting stuck, and the sites are level—a major bonus, in our opinion.

Westport RV Park Tips

Clearly, Westport RV Park is a nice campground. That said, we do have some tips to offer that will make your stay an even better one. Use these tips when planning your trip and we’re sure you’ll have a wonderful time.

Bring what you need

As mentioned before, the town of Westport is pretty small, and though there is a little market there, they don’t have everything. Yes, you can get practically anything you might want or need in Fort Bragg, but if you don’t want to drive half an hour away, we recommend making sure you pack everything you might need, including all of your groceries. This will save you time, gas, and frustration later.

Prepare to be unplugged

The park does have Wi-Fi available. That said, it is pretty limited, and cell signal is pretty much non-existent in this remote location. Therefore, you will want to come prepared to be unplugged from the rest of the world while you’re visiting.

If you absolutely need to check your email or social media, you can drive down the road to get some cell signal, but we recommend welcoming the break from staying constantly connected and enjoying your family and vacation time screen-free.

Carry quarters

The showers at this campground are pay showers. This means you need quarters in order to operate them. If you plan to use the campground showers rather than the shower in your RV, keep this in mind and make sure to pack plenty of quarters.

Visit during the Whale Festival

In March of each year, Fort Bragg hosts a whale festival. During this event, guests can try local beer and wine as well as chowder while watching for whales from the beaches. This is a super fun community event, and because whales are often spotted during the event, it might just be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of these giants of the deep.

Eat at Silvers at the Wharf

Also in Fort Bragg, Silvers at the Wharf comes highly recommended by those who camp at Westport RV Park. This seafood restaurant serves up favorites such as clam chowder, fish and chips, scallops, pawns, seafood pastas and salads, and more. It also boasts outdoor seating with an incredible view of the water.

See the Redwoods

Coastal Redwood trees are scattered all over this area. Be sure to take some time to appreciate these amazing trees. Visit the drive-thru redwood tree in Leggett, drive 10 miles north on Highway 1 to see a lovely grove of the trees along the Cottoneva Creek, or seek out another place to explore amongst these beautiful giants.

Want to learn even more about Westport RV Park? Check out Campground Reviews to find out what other campers think about this beachside campground.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV Trip Wizard. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Chelsea is a full-time RVer who teaches in campgrounds and online as she travels. She shares roadschooling tips and more on her blog, Wonder Wherever We Wander.