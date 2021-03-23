Camping Near Reno At River West Resort

River West Resort is one of the highest rated RV parks in Reno for good reason. They have a beautiful location along the Truckee River, only minutes from downtown Reno, and Lake Tahoe is less than an hour away.

With both RV sites and park model rentals, River West Resort provides a more peaceful retreat near the city than the downtown hotels and casinos.

RV camping at River West Resort

River West Resort offers both short and long-term stays with overnight, weekly, and monthly rates available. The resort features wide, paved campground roads and spacious pull-through and back-in sites that fit even the biggest of rigs.

Tiny home rentals

In addition to RV sites, River West Resort also rents and sells park models on their property. They work closely with their sister property, The Elm Estate, to offer 8 cozy cottages for overnight stays. The rentals vary in size with queen or king beds, bathrooms, and full kitchens or kitchenettes.

They also have an elegant one-bedroom, two-loft home that is perfect for traveling families. The home comes furnished with luxurious upgrades including a tankless water heater, tile shower, a fully equipped kitchen, large deck and more.

Amenities

Guests can take full advantage of their modern amenities while camping near Reno. This includes free WiFi, cable, restrooms and showers, laundry facilities, a barbecue area, walking paths, and private access to the Truckee River.

Things to do in Reno

River West Resort is an easy walk or short drive to the many attractions around Reno. Head down to one of the many casinos and try your luck on the slots or table games. Or perhaps tour the National Automobile Museum to see over 200 antique and vintage models. The Midtown area is also nearby with many quality restaurants to choose from. We visited Homegrown Gastropub for pizza and drinks and were not disappointed!

You also won’t want to miss the famous Reno Arch. Stop by after sunset to get photos once the sign is lit up!

“Take a day trip to Virginia City and ride the train! For a fancy dinner make reservations at Bimini’s.” – A tip from Campground Reviews

Lake Tahoe is also less than an hour away with scenic hiking and biking trails, water activities like kayaking during the summer, and winter activities such as snowshoeing. There is much to see and do nearby in Carson City and Sparks, Nevada as well.

Learn more about River West Resort

