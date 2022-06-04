Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Why You Should Avoid Campsite Cancellations

Much like 2021, 2022 is seeing a record number of people reserving (or trying to reserve) campsites. Reservations must often be made months in advance to be successful in state parks or national parks (or provincial parks if you are reserving in Canada).

But who knows exactly what’s going to happen in life, months down the road? Nobody plans to cancel a campsite reservation, but life has its own way of making us change our plans.

With the pandemic, natural disasters, and all the other unpredictable life events, campsite cancellations can be impossible to avoid. Even with all that in mind, canceling a campsite can cause problems.

There are a few great reasons to avoid campsite cancellations.

1. Campsite cancellations can leave empty, unused campsites at a time when it’s hard to get a site.

It’s annoying for other people when you cancel your campsite (or don’t show up at all). Only cancel if you absolutely must; however, don’t reserve campsites that you plan on canceling (i.e., making secondary or alternate campsite reservations as a backup to your original plan).

2. It can be expensive to cancel a campsite.

With few exceptions, you won’t be able to get all of your deposit money back. You can instead save that extra money for fuel, food, RV repairs, attractions, and other expenses.

You may even be hit with a cancellation fee on top of paying for the site you canceled. Check with the park you reserved at to see what their cancellation policies are.

For example, Washington State Parks will charge cancellation fees as follows:

If you cancel or reduce nights on a reservation seven or more days prior to your scheduled arrival date, the cancel / change fee is $8 online or $10 by calling the Reservation Center, plus a fee that is a percentage of the cost of all cancelled nights as follows: 50% for reservations held more than six months

40% for reservations held five to six months

30% for reservations held four to five months

20% for reservations held three to four months

15% for reservations held two to three months

10% for reservations held one to two months

5% for reservations held less than one month

3. You’re missing out!

Lastly, when you cancel a campsite, you’ll miss out on a memorable RV camping experience. No one wants to do that! Consider the reason why you are canceling and if it is truly worth passing up the experience. Keep in mind there are many ways to save money and fuel while traveling in your RV!

