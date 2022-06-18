10 Great Campsites With Fishing Nearby

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Campgrounds Where You Can Go Fishing

Fishing is a favorite pastime of many campers. Whether you prefer tent camping, RVing, or staying in cabins, there are plenty of destinations for you to check out this year. It can sometimes be hard to find campsites with fishing nearby though (especially if you want to actually catch something).

To help you out, we’ve found 10 great campsites that are located close to popular fishing destinations. We’ve got options for river fishing, ocean fishing, and even ice fishing! No matter what your style is, one of these destinations is bound to speak to you.

The campsites are also spread out over the U.S. so everyone should be able to find something that’s close to them. You can find even more great campgrounds and RV parks with a quick search on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your travels on RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

Grab your fishing pole and pack your camping gear because it’s time to find your new favorite campsite!

1. Texas Freedom RV Village (AKA Patriot RV Park)

Location: 5784 US Hwy 90 Alt E, Gonzales , TX 78629

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.10/10 average rating

First up, we have an RV park that’s located along the San Antonio River. This is a popular destination for fishing, and the Patriot RV Park is a good base for your fishing adventures. This RV park has 83 sites, so it’s a pretty decent size.

The park also offers full hookups, free Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, and picnic tables at every site. It’s also pet-friendly, so your four-legged friends are more than welcome to join in the fun. There’s even a dog park on-site for them to run around and get their energy out.

2. Gull Lake Recreation Area

Location: 10867 E Gull Lake Dr, Brainerd , MN 56401

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.4/10 average rating

If you’re looking for winter campsites with fishing nearby, the Gull Lake Recreation Area is the place for you. This campground is located close to a variety of ice fishing destinations. Once the lakes freeze over, the fishing season begins in earnest! You can enjoy fishing during the warmer parts of the year as well.

The park itself is pretty small and simple, but it serves as a good home base. There are 39 sites available and only electrical hookups are provided. One of the main selling points is the beautiful wooded setting that helps you connect with nature. Guests can also use the shower house, playground, boat ramp, picnic tables, and firepits.

3. Bodega Bay RV Park

Location : 2001 Hwy 1, Bodega Bay , CA 94923

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6/10 average rating

California’s saltwater fishing draws people from all across the country. Bodega Bay is a hotspot for fishermen and the Bodega Bay RV Park has campsites with fishing nearby. You can take a boat out to sea or just cast your line from the docks.

This RV park has 78 sites and full hookups for most of them. It’s a nice modern resort with plenty of amenities including restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, clubhouses, outdoor games, a restaurant, and a putting green.

4. Stumpfs RV Park

Location: 113 Stumpfs Lane, Venice , LA 70091

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.0/10 average rating

Venice, Louisiana is a hotspot for fishermen because there is water all around! Stumpfs RV Park is located close to a chain of islands and you’re never far from the ocean. This saltwater paradise provides a perfect place for a variety of fish all year long.

Stumpfs RV Park is quite small because there isn’t much dry land to work with in this area. There are only 14 sites, but they all come with full hookups. The park is well-maintained and the sites are paved with concrete. It may be a bit simple, but the location is hard to beat!

5. Hither Hills State Park

Location: 164 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk , NY 11954

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.3/10 average rating

Montauk, New York is a great place to find campsites with fishing nearby. Hither Hills State Park allows visitors to fish all year long, and you can even get permits to fish at night. Although there are 189 campsites, this destination is better for tent campers because hookups are not provided and RVs are not allowed over the weekend.

If you’re fine with some weekday dry camping though, feel free to bring your RV along. This park borders miles of beaches and provides fire pits and picnic tables for guests. There is also a playground and a couple of playing fields.

6. Penn Avon Campground

Location: 22 Penn Avon Trl, Selinsgrove , PA 17870

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.9/10 average rating

Penn Creek is a great place for freshwater fishing. The Penn Avon Campground will put you right next to the water and make it easy to indulge in some peaceful fishing. Larger rivers are also within striking distance, but you won’t need to travel far to catch fish.

This campground has 60 sites, all of which have full hookups. It also provides guests with free Wi-Fi, showers, cable TV, a playground, horseshoe pits, picnic tables, and fire pits. Pets are also welcome here, so don’t hesitate to bring them along for the ride!

7. Yellowstone Holiday RV Campground and Marina

Location: 16990 Hebgen Lake Rd, West Yellowstone , MT 59758

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1/10 average rating

Montana is a wonderful destination for fishing. There are several hotspots in this area, including the Blackfoot River and the Yellowstone River. When you stay at the Yellowstone Holiday RV Campground and Marina, you’re guaranteed to have some great fishing.

The resort itself is highly rated and comes with all the comforts you could ask for. There are 36 sites total and all of them have full hookups; cabins are also available. The campground amenities include a general store, a boat ramp, propane and fuel refills, outdoor games, boat rentals, bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities.

8. Gore Creek Campground

Location: NF 721, Vail , CO 81657

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.9/10 average rating

Colorado is another bucket list destination for fishermen. If you are looking for campsites with fishing nearby, check out Gore Creek Campground. This park is located on U.S. Forest Service land, so it’s pristine and beautiful. There are only 16 RV sites here and none of them come with hookups. This means it’s a good spot for dry RV camping or tent camping.

Although this campground isn’t set up for luxury, it provides the necessities you need for a good experience. There are handicap-accessible bathrooms, bear-resistant food lockers, and several trailheads located nearby. If you like to rough it, Gore Creek is a gorgeous place to set up camp.

9. Willow Tree Resort and Campground

Location: 520 Southern Sights Dr, Longs , SC 29568

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.5/10 average rating

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Willow Tree Resort and Campground is designed for comfort and relaxation. South Carolina has attracted many fishers over the years, and it continues to draw them in today. This resort features 110 RV sites, all of which have full hookups.

Visitors can enjoy all of the park amenities, including swimming pools, a playground, a game room, nearby nature trails, a fitness center, a dog park, a bath house, and several outdoor games. There’s even a water park floating in the lake!

10. Graham’s Island State Park

Location : 152 S Duncan Rd, Devils Lake , ND 58301

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.0/10 average rating

Finally, we have another ice fishing destination. Devil’s Lake is a wonderful place to drop a line and reel in fish! It’s most famous for its winter fishing, but you’ll have success anytime you visit. When you stay at Graham’s Island, you’re surrounded by water on all sides, so you’re never far from your next catch.

The park includes 144 sites with full hookups. Restrooms, showers, and other lifestyle amenities are included in your stay. You can also take advantage of things like the bait shop, boat ramp, fish cleaning station, playground, and outdoor activities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.