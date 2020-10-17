5 Things To Do On A Cape Cod Camping Trip

Sweetwater Forest Family Camping is centrally-located on Massachusetts’ popular hook-shaped peninsula Cape Cod. Providing service to the RVing public since 1958, Sweetwater Forest Family Camping offers 250 sites with most located on naturally-wooded settings.

The pet-friendly park offers numerous comfortable amenities. Along with full hookups, other features include water, restrooms, showers, sewer, cable and satellite TV hookups, Wi-Fi, a dump station, camp store, snack bar, group campsites, recreation trails, mini-golf, fishing, biking, and more.

This popular destination is spread over more than 80 acres adjacent to Griffiths Pond and is easily accessible to all parts of the cape. While you are camping on Cape Cod, check out these top five attractions in the area.

1. Cape Cod Rail Trail

With bicycling a major activity on Cape Cod, many visitors spend an afternoon on the Cape Cod Rail Trail. This 25-mile, relatively flat terrain is perfect for a bike ride, walking, or running.

The CCRT travels through six Cape Cod towns including Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet. You can rent a bike adjacent the trail in all of these towns except Harwich and Eastham.

2. Cranberry bog tours

A Cape Cod camping trip wouldn’t be complete without visiting a cranberry bog. Growing and harvesting cranberries has a long history on Cape Cod, dating back to 1845 when the first commercial cranberry bogs were planted.

For a comprehensive look at a year-round cranberry farming operation, jump on a guided tour offered by the Cape Farm & Cranberry Company. Advance reservations are highly recommended.

3. Cape Cod historic sites

If you love history, Cape Cod is a must-visit. The crew of the Mayflower sighted the Cape on Nov. 9, 1620, eventually anchoring in what is now Provincetown two days later. In 1639, the towns of Barnstable, Sandwich, and Yarmouth were all incorporated.

Also in the town of Sandwich, you can visit the Wing Fort House. Offering a step back in time, the Wing Fort House is the oldest home in New England continuously owned by the same family. It was built in 1641 and is now a museum. In 1976, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Sandwich Glass Museum is also worth a visit.

In nearby Hyannis, you can learn about the 35th president of the United States when visiting the John F. Kennedy Museum. Kennedy’s family spent a great deal of time in the Cape Cod area, owning an estate in Hyannis Port. From the museum, visitors can also follow the 1.6 mile Kennedy Legacy Trail that wends through downtown Hyannis and features various markers along the way.

In addition to the Kennedy Museum, Cape Cod also features a handful of other unique museums. A description of each can be found on the Cape Cod Chamber website.

4. Cape Cod beaches

Cape Cod has over 559 miles of coastline with several public beaches to enjoy. This includes Cape Cod National Seashore, a pristine 40-mile stretch of sandy beaches, marshes, ponds, and uplands. There are also 14 historic lighthouses along the coast including some that offer guided tours.

5. Cape Cod golfing

If you are looking to tee it up on the Cape, there is no shortage of courses. Combined, Cape Cod features 42 golf courses; 27 of those are open to the public. Given the region’s mild climate, you can basically golf 52 weeks a year.

Cranberry Valley Golf Course in Harwich is an 18 hole, par 72 course that measures 6,761 yards from the tips. Considered one of the top golf courses in New England, Cranberry Valley Golf Course opened for play in 1974, offers a challenging layout, and plenty of amenities. Summer months can get busy, especially on weekends, but the course is usually in great shape; always challenging, especially the back nine.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.