10 Best Military RV Parks In The U.S.

Military RV parks are just what you would think. They are generally open to military retirees or their dependents, an active duty service member or spouse, a national Guard or Reservist or minor dependent, or a disabled veteran. Surviving family members of service members killed in action who have access to other benefits like healthcare, and medical retirees and their families also qualify.

Some parks allow retired Defense Department civilian workers or guests of ID cardholders. The base commander sets the rules at each park.

Some military RV parks allow civilians. If the park is physically located on the base, you will need a military ID or be escorted by someone who has one.

“My husband and I have been to a few of these parks and they are great,” said Kelly Fitzwater, Navy wife of a flight student. “A lot of the people that utilize the parks are retired military and they love coming back, meeting other retired military and enjoying the base life again. We loved hearing the stories and making new friends too.”

Things to consider:

Does the campground have full hookups, trash disposal, or other amenities?

Arrival and departure times

Wildlife considerations

Access to commissaries

Seasonal considerations regarding weather

Best military RV parks

1. FamCamp at MacDill Air Force Base

Considered one of the best military RV parks, FamCamp at MacDill AFB is so popular reservations need to be made at least one year in advance. This RV park is popular for its proximity to the Gulf Coast and golf courses and the wide array of family-friendly and outdoor activities available all year.

Some 359 sites include everything you might require from electric and water to cable TV and phone service. There are also partial hookup sites, a designated tent camping area, and 40 dry campsites.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Eagle Hammock RV Park

Located at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, Eagle Hammock RV Park has consistently won awards for being the best military campground on the East Coast. It also has an excellent 9.5 average rating on Campground Reviews.

The park is located around a wooded 220-acre lake located in the heart of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. It is located close to historic downtown Saint Marys and Cumberland Island National Seashore with easy access to I-95 for day trips to Georgia’s Golden Isles and Savannah, or head south to Florida to visit Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

Amenities include propane, a bowling center, racquetball, basketball and tennis courts, biodiesel available at an on-base gas station.

3. Pelican Roost RV Park

Another park in high demand is Pelican Roost RV Park, located at the Mayport Naval Station. The park overlooks the jetties along the St. Johns River. The 47 sites park offers planned activities and use of the Roost clubhouse services.

This scenic park welcomes recreational vehicles as well as primitive and tent campers, 47 additional full-service sites (50 amp only) are also available at Osprey Cove.

4. Davis Monthan AFB FamCamp

The Davis Monthan AFB FamCamp is located at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Operating year-round, the facility consists of 197 spaces with full hookups, modern restrooms, laundry facilities, a pet wash station, lobby, and office. The park is open to all military, retired military, and DOD civilians with base access.

5. Fort Sam Houston RV Park

Fort Sam Houston RV Park is at the Joint Base San Antonio near the heart of the city. It’s close to cultural activities, professional sports venues, and outdoor adventures.

The 74 full hookup sites feature electric, concrete pads, grills, and more. The amenities and activities include a playground, golf course, equestrian area, fitness center, pharmacy, car wash, hospital, a tent area, RV storage, propane, and more.

6. Ellsworth AFB FamCamp

Ellsworth AFB FamCamp is the perfect stop for anyone visiting Mount Rushmore or Badlands National Park. The park has 51 full hook-up sites and amenities include an auto hobby shop, arts and crafts area, recreation equipment rental, pool, and movie theater.

7. Patterson AFB Bass Lake FamCamp

This FamCamp is a 54-site RV camping area located adjacent to Bass Lake near Dayton, Ohio. The military campground offers many activities including rental kayaks, canoes, and aqua trikes.

Considered one of the top military family campgrounds, Wright-Patterson AFB Bass Lake FamCamp is quiet and secluded with lots of amenities. They have both partial and full hookups along with tent and dry camping.

8. Peregrine Pines FamCamp

Peregrine Pines is located in Colorado Springs at the USAF Academy. The facility is surrounded by nature and includes a visitor center, chapel, hospital, playground, and museum. You can choose from more than 100 RV sites and 10 tent spaces.

9. Hill AFB FamCamp

Located in Ogden, Utah, Hill AFB FamCamp is near mountains and close to water sports and snow sport activities. Amenities include ranges for shooting trap, skeet, sporting clays, and archery. The campground has 28 RV sites and six sites for tent camping.

10. Desert Eagle RV Park

Desert Eagle RV Park is located just north of Las Vegas at Nellis Air Force Base. The park is open year-round for Active Duty, National Guard, Reservists, Retired Military, 0-100% DAV, Purple Heart Recipients, Former POW, Veteran Caregivers, and DoD Civilians.

They offer several amenities including full hookups, laundry, showers, a playground, picnic area, fitness center, and access to several more facilities. The on-site facilities include a game/TV room, pharmacy, movie theater, museum, clinic and hospital, post office, library, golf, and more.

How to find military RV parks

Each branch of the military has a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program that supports military members and their families at home and overseas. Many campgrounds require reservations, but some operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Some are seasonal and others have year-round access. Calling ahead is the best way to know the rules of a particular park.

You can find facilities available by state through the Military Campgrounds website. You can also find military RV parks with a quick search on Campground Reviews or when planning your route on RV Trip Wizard.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.