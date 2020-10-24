Don’t Let This Happen To You Using A Car GPS

The last thing you want in your travels is to turn down the wrong road onto what could be a dangerous route. But if you rely on a car GPS when you’re driving a big rig like a box truck or RV, the basic navigation is not programmed to keep you from going down roads where you won’t fit.

One box truck driver recently learned this the hard way when he tried to take his 30-foot vehicle over Engineer Pass, a rugged mountain road in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, and became stuck near the top of the pass. Blindly following his car GPS, the driver did not realize this high mountain pass (sitting at 12,800 feet) is a difficult, narrow road that is typically traversed by 4-wheel drive high clearance vehicles.

Engineer Pass is part of the scenic high country Alpine Loop, which connects Silverton to Ouray and Lake City through the San Juan Mountains. For a better idea of this predicament, imagine taking your coach along the road shown in this video:

According to The Durango Herald, the box truck was not completely blocking the road, but making it much more difficult for 4WD vehicles to pass by. The truck operator was going to need several tow trucks to get his truck out of the way, and the bill is going to run him several thousands of dollars.

Use an RV GPS for safer navigation

While he was operating a box truck, RVs are no different, considering many RVs are 30 feet and larger. That’s why it’s essential to travel with an RV-specific GPS like RV LIFE Pro to navigate safely based on your vehicle dimensions.

With the RV LIFE App, you can put in your vehicle’s height, length, and weight, as well as fuel information like whether or not you’re carrying propane. This will not only help you avoid steep mountain roads but also low clearance bridges, bridge weight limits, and tunnels with propane restrictions. Just like your typical car GPS, the RV GPS will provide you with convenient turn-by-turn directions and lane guidance.

An added bonus with RV GPS is that it makes it even more simple to find campgrounds along the way, as well as other points of interest like fuel stations. With an RV-safe GPS app on your phone, there’s also no need to worry about updating maps as they are kept up-to-date automatically as long as you’re connected to the internet.

To learn more about RV LIFE Pro, check out our article on RV Safe GPS Directions Right From Your Phone.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.