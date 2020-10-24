Don’t Let This Happen To You Using A Car GPS
The last thing you want in your travels is to turn down the wrong road onto what could be a dangerous route. But if you rely on a car GPS when you’re driving a big rig like a box truck or RV, the basic navigation is not programmed to keep you from going down roads where you won’t fit.
One box truck driver recently learned this the hard way when he tried to take his 30-foot vehicle over Engineer Pass, a rugged mountain road in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, and became stuck near the top of the pass. Blindly following his car GPS, the driver did not realize this high mountain pass (sitting at 12,800 feet) is a difficult, narrow road that is typically traversed by 4-wheel drive high clearance vehicles.
Engineer Pass is part of the scenic high country Alpine Loop, which connects Silverton to Ouray and Lake City through the San Juan Mountains. For a better idea of this predicament, imagine taking your coach along the road shown in this video:
According to The Durango Herald, the box truck was not completely blocking the road, but making it much more difficult for 4WD vehicles to pass by. The truck operator was going to need several tow trucks to get his truck out of the way, and the bill is going to run him several thousands of dollars.
Use an RV GPS for safer navigation
While he was operating a box truck, RVs are no different, considering many RVs are 30 feet and larger. That’s why it’s essential to travel with an RV-specific GPS like RV LIFE Pro to navigate safely based on your vehicle dimensions.
With the RV LIFE App, you can put in your vehicle’s height, length, and weight, as well as fuel information like whether or not you’re carrying propane. This will not only help you avoid steep mountain roads but also low clearance bridges, bridge weight limits, and tunnels with propane restrictions. Just like your typical car GPS, the RV GPS will provide you with convenient turn-by-turn directions and lane guidance.
An added bonus with RV GPS is that it makes it even more simple to find campgrounds along the way, as well as other points of interest like fuel stations. With an RV-safe GPS app on your phone, there’s also no need to worry about updating maps as they are kept up-to-date automatically as long as you’re connected to the internet.
To learn more about RV LIFE Pro, check out our article on RV Safe GPS Directions Right From Your Phone.Research Campgrounds, Plan RV Safe Routes & Turn your phone into an RV GPS.
Comments
Lori says
Oops! 🙂
That video was amazing. Just going up beyond the treeline must’ve been something to witness! 😀
Janet Nicholson says
Until last year we had a 36′ Gulfstream that we took all over the country. We had a Garmin that had both car and RV route capability. It was some of the best money we ever spent and I recommend an RV-specific or dual capability GPS to everyone. I compared RV vs. car routes several times on the Garmin and there weren’t always differences, but there were enough times that it saved our bacon and our pocketbook! I wish the RV Life version had been available. I would have preferred to have my RV GPS on my phone than yet another piece of equipment to carry and keep charged. Updates are easier and color and display are better.
Jerry Pankratz says
When we were new to exploring Colorado, we wanted to go from Gunnison to Aspen. Google maps said it was a 61 mile trip north out of Gunnison. I was smart to ask a gas station attendant, who calmly told me to let him know when we were going to leave town, and he would follow in a tow truck. Google maps’ route was sending our mini van on forestry roads only suited for motorcycles or high clearance 4×4. He said Google maps made them a lot of money, towing at least one vehicle off the mountain per week. Lesson #1: stop and ask a local, they want you to have a good time and return again, to boost their tourism economy. We’ve been back every year since (37′ motorhome pulling a trailer over Cottonwood Pass-now much easier than Monarch Pass)