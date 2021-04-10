Casino Del Sol RV Park – Class A Luxury For ALL RV Sizes

Sponsored by Casino Del Sol RV Park

New RV Park Accommodates All RV Types

Who says that just because you own a travel trailer, 5th wheel, Class B, or Class C motorhome that you don’t appreciate first-class amenities?

Casino Del Sol RV Park, just 15 minutes away from Downtown Tucson, Arizona wondered the same thing. Their answer? Build it, and if you allow all types of RVs, they will come.

Beautifully landscaped on the grounds of Casino Del Sol, the new RV park features 73 huge 64’ x 10’ pads with an additional 10 feet of slide-out clearance. A mix of back-in and pull-through RV sites host full water, sewer, electrical, and Wi-Fi.

Casino Del Sol RV Park Amenities

The amenities of Casino Del Sol RV Park are those you would expect to find at a Class A-only resort. In addition to standard amenities such as showers, a laundry room, and covered picnic area, this new RV park also features a hot tub area, and of course nearby access to Casino Del Sol itself and the Sewailo Golf Course, designed by Notah Begay III.

You won’t go hungry either, with nearly 20 restaurants and bars on the casino premises. When entertainment is ramped up, you’ll have plenty of great options for a complete night on the town. If you need a convenient fill-up, the Del Sol Marketplace has it all, from gas to snacks and so much more!

Whether you are coming home late or getting up early to take your dog for an early morning stroll, you’ll appreciate the 24-hour security with fencing and security gate.

Where is Casino Del Sol located?

Casino Del Sol is just a short fifteen-minute drive from downtown Tucson. Exit I-19 West at Valencia Road and then go 6 miles west to The Sol of Tucson.

The RV park allows you to feel like you are enjoying a remote getaway, yet with all the amenities still close at hand. Check-in is a convenient 1:00 pm, and check-out is sleep-in friendly 11:00 am.

Visit the Casino Del Sol website today to book your stay.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>