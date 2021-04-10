Go Camping On The Great Salt Lake In Utah

Antelope Island is the largest island on the Great Salt Lake of Utah. It is preserved as a state park with beautiful hiking and biking trails, campgrounds, beach access, and even a small restaurant. The island makes the perfect camping destination just a stone’s throw away from the famous lakeshore.

Where is Antelope Island State Park?

Antelope Island can easily be reached by vehicle. It is located in northwestern Utah, just 2 hours northwest of Salt Lake City, and accessible via a scenic 7-mile road that connects to the mainland.

Camping on Antelope Island

Camping is available year-round on Antelope Island. The park has 3 campgrounds: Bridger Bay, Ladyfinger, and White Rock Bay Campground. A lakeside group site that accommodates up to 20 vehicles is available as well.

Bridger Bay Campground

Bridger Bay Campground has 26 RV sites that are all nicely spaced. All sites are dry camping only (no water or electricity) and include a shade structure, picnic table, and fire pit. Water is available nearby at Bridger Bay Beach, the dump station, and Visitor Center.

It is highly rated on Campground Reviews with an average 8.5 rating.

According to a recent review,

“This is a phenomenal campground. Paved roads, huge sites with a paved landing pad, covered cement patio with a picnic table, grill, table, fire pit, and gorgeous views of the lake and mountains. We had no problem navigating with our 40’ motor home. There are paths to walk down to the lake. Wildlife wanders through the campground. There are plenty of places to hike, bicycle, or drive around in the State Park to see the wildlife and scenery. We can’t wait to come back.”

Though they do not have hookups or luxurious amenities, the camping fees are hard to beat at just $20 a night. Bridger Bay Campground is within walking distance of the lakeshore and just a short drive from the park’s many trails.

White Rock Bay Campground

White Rock Bay Campground has 20 group sites for tents or self-contained RVs. They also have 2 equestrian sites available. The rates for this campground are still just $40 a night.

Ladyfinger Campground

Ladyfinger Campground is a small, 5-site loop for tents only. The sites are hike-in with no water or electricity and are also just $20 a night.

Island Buffalo Grill

If you don’t feel like cooking, check out the on-site restaurant, Island Buffalo Grill near Bridger Bay Beach. They serve burgers and fries (including a vegetarian option) along with other meals like grilled cheese and chicken sandwiches.

Hiking on Antelope Island

Antelope Island has over 45 miles of trails for hiking and biking. The Lakeside Trail connects the Bridger Bay and White Rock Bay Campgrounds and provides beautiful views of the lake.

The Buffalo Point Trail is short but steep and leads up to a panoramic viewpoint. The surrounding mountain ranges add even more grandeur to the landscape.

Watch for bison

Antelope Island is well known for its large herd of wild bison that roam the island. During our visit, we spotted several bison along the roads and with the help of our compact Nocs binoculars, we were able to watch one passing near our campsite from a safe distance.

Planning your visit to Antelope Island

