Visit Copano Bay RV Resort On The Texas Gulf Coast

Overview of Copano Bay RV Resort. Photo via RV LIFE Campgrounds

RV Trip Ideas: Explore Copano Bay RV Resort

This spectacular resort is just minutes away from downtown Rockport. It is the perfect place to call home while exploring the Texas Gulf Coast.

Choose from numerous attractions and restaurants while enjoying several miles of the beautiful coastline and charming coastal towns like Portland, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass. After a fun day enjoying all the area has to offer, return to Copano Bay RV Resort for a quiet and relaxing evening.

Amenities

You will love your stay at Copano Bay RV Resort in Rockport, Texas. The resort, which has on-site managers, prides itself on the professionalism of its friendly staff and the cleanliness of the grounds.

The resort is a little slice of paradise right on the Gulf Coast of Texas; the area has warm and sunny weather year-round. Copano Bay RV Resort features meticulously landscaped grounds and can handle large luxury RVs. As an added bonus, the resort offers direct access to Copano Bay via Salt Lake.

There are plenty of activities onsite that will keep you and your family busy and entertained. In addition to individual activities, the resort also offers structured group activities during the summer (activities include poolside movies and BBQ cook-offs) and winter (such as potluck dinners and exercise classes). Be sure and check out their calendar of events for more details.

Salt Lake and Copano Bay

One of the most popular features of the resort is access to the bay. Anglers gather on the fishing pier (which has plenty of lights for night fishing) and, more often than not, catch dinner for themselves.

An onsite fish cleaning station makes it easy to prepare your catch for cooking. You can then just take the day’s catch and cook it up on the grill in the covered picnic pavilion.

Guests can launch canoes and kayaks into Salt Lake without leaving the property. After a great day exploring the area, you will want to take a refreshing swim in the pool and watch the sun set over the lake.

Activities

Guests can keep up with their exercise routine in the onsite fitness center. Community bikes are available to use at no cost, and guests can compete in a game of cornhole.

For those who want to spend some time indoors, there is a clubhouse outfitted with a full kitchen, a game room with a pool table, a library, and some card tables. Your four-legged friends aren’t left out; they have their own fenced-in park and a dog wash too.

RV sites and amenities

All the resort’s streets and RV sites are made of concrete. All sites offer full hookups (with 30/50 amp electric, water, and sewer), and fire pits. You can choose from standard, premium, and super premium sites.

For guests’ convenience, there are onsite trash dumpsters, restrooms, private showers, and a temperature-controlled laundry facility with eight washing machines and eight dryers. The resort office also has 10-pound bags of ice for sale and a business center for guests to use.

Traveling with friends or family that don’t have an RV? They can still stay at the campground in one of the rental cabins. Both one-bedroom and two-bedroom cabins are available for rent.

For a great overview of the resort, check out this video:

Campground reviews

Copano Bay RV Resort has a great 7.8/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to one reviewer,

“This is a lovely RV resort on the bay. Beautiful sunset views, level concrete sites, clean restrooms, clean and well maintained laundry, and great clubhouse. They have just the right amount of activities, and provide bicycles to ride. It is close to downtown Rockport, shopping, and restaurants. The RV resort is well maintained; additionally, they continually make upgrades to the site. What sets this RV resort apart from the rest? The staff! They are awesome! We camped at Copano Bay RV Resort in a motorhome.” – via Texas Retiree on RV LIFE Campgrounds

Nearby towns

When you want to venture out and explore the area, there are plenty of restaurants and attractions, as well as miles of beautiful shoreline, to check out. After a fun day out and about, your base camp will still be close by for relaxing and recharging.

Rockport

Travel to downtown Rockport, where you will find numerous shopping opportunities. Most of the stores (such as Coast & Cottage and Goin’ Coastal Outfitters) are locally owned, so you can get some unique items and help out the local economy.

There are many amazing restaurants as well, including some of the best seafood on the Gulf Coast. Rockport is home to the Texas Maritime Museum. Visitors will learn all about Texas maritime history from the dozens of exhibits and artifacts on display.

Shoreline of Rockport, Texas. Photo via Shutterstock

Birdwatching is a popular pastime in Rockport. You can join a tour or venture out on your own. Rockport Rookery, Connie Hagar Cottage Sanctuary, and Memorial Park are all great places to view birds.

The Aransas Wildlife Refuge spans more than 100,000 acres. Over 400 species of birds call the refuge home, as well as many other types of wildlife. You can easily spend your entire day hiking, fishing, and viewing wildlife in their natural habitat.

Be sure to check out Rockport Beach and all it has to offer visitors. It is the state’s first “Blue Wave” beach, which means it is exceptionally clean and sustainable.

While on the mile-long beach, you can play beach sports, look for hermit crabs, splash around in the water, or simply relax on the beach or in a cabana. Rockport Beach also has boat ramps and restrooms/changing rooms.

Corpus Christi

You might expect the “Sparkling City by the Sea” to focus exclusively on their coastline and beaches. While their beaches and surfing opportunities are amazing, there are plenty of non-saltwater activities for everyone to enjoy.

Visit the USS Lexington and learn more about this carrier that was an integral part of the 2nd World War’s Pacific theater. The “Blue Ghost” was part of the 5th Fleet at Pearl Harbor.

In addition to learning about the ship, the museum has exhibits showcasing historical naval aviation and battles. There is also an escape room, a 3D movie, a flight simulator, and virtual battle stations. Enjoy a self-guided tour and see the flight deck, crew quarters, and command central.

Corpus Christi shoreline

Family-friendly attractions

The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is another family-friendly attraction. With almost 200 acres to explore, visitors will find dozens of varieties of trees, shrubs, grasses, and cacti along the nature trails.

Many distinct gardens are found on the grounds, including an orchid conservatory, a rose garden, a sensory garden, and a hibiscus garden. Kids will love the playground and hummingbird garden. Visitors may even catch a glimpse of some of the deer that call the gardens home.

The Texas State Aquarium is a must-see while in Corpus Christi. Popular exhibits include the Living Shores Exhibit (showcasing the inhabitants of Laguna Madre), the touch pool, the Floating Phantoms (jellyfish and sea nettles), and the 400,000-gallon Dolphin Bay (featuring Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins).

The Hawn Wild Flight Theater showcases birds of prey, while the Flower Gardens has coral reefs. Kids will love the splash park, fossil dig site, and chances to interact with animals.

Museums

There are plenty of museums to visit while in Corpus Christi. You can’t go wrong with the Selena Museum (honoring the life and music of Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla-Perez), the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History (almost 100,000 square feet of history-related displays and exhibits), the Art Museum of South Texas (two buildings filled with almost 1,900 works of art), and the Texas Surf Museum (shining a light on the history of sport in Texas).

Beaches

For some fun in the sun, head over to either North Beach (formerly known as Corpus Christi Beach) or Padre Island National Seashore. You will discover miles and miles of beaches where you can relax on the sand or go swimming and enjoy the water.

Find more RV parks in Texas

There are plenty of other areas of Texas perfect for making new memories. Check out our digital tools that give you access to all the information you will need to plan your next adventure.

No matter where you decide to travel, or the roads you choose to get there, RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan the perfect vacation. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by your fellow camping and RV enthusiasts. A companion to the RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences.

Have you stayed at a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself as well as the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.