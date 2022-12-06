Visiting Desert Shadows RV Resort In California

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Desert Shadows RV Resort Near Palm Springs

If you’re on your way to the California coast, you might want to swing by Palm Springs. This is a popular stop on the way to Los Angeles and a variety of other coastal cities. It’s also home to several wonderful RV parks, including Desert Shadows RV Resort.

If you’re looking for a park that offers beautiful landscaping, high-quality amenities, and a great location, this is a fantastic option. The park is only for residents who are 55+, so it’s a nice place to stay if you want some peace and quiet and no rambunctious families. Snowbirds will definitely love this resort!

Best of all, you can stay at this resort for as long or as short as you want. Long-term rentals are available, and guests can also buy property here. It’s a perfect spot for a retirement community, but there are also open campsites for those who want to come and go. Below we’ll explore all the details about Desert Shadows RV Resort, and maybe by the end, you’ll want to book a trip here.

Where is Desert Shadows RV Resort?

Desert Shadows RV Resort is located at 69801 Ramon Rd, Cathedral City, CA. It’s right on the border between Palm Springs and Cathedral City, so guests can enjoy the benefits of both cities. It’s nestled in the heart of the Coachella Valley, and there are plenty of activities and luxuries available to those who stay here.

This is a huge park with a grand total of 460 sites. There’s a nice mix of RV sites and park models, so you can find just about anything you’re looking for. Every single site is paved, leveled, and comes with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (50 amp). Cable and telephone hookups are also provided at each site.

Many of these sites are occupied by long-term residents, so the actual number of available spaces is lower than 460. Because there are so many sites to choose from, you should be able to find an opening if you want to make a reservation. It’s open all year long, so keep your eyes open for rental spots that pop up during different seasons.

Desert Shadows RV Resort is a luxury retreat for guests who are 55 and older. It’s the perfect spot for retirees, snowbirds, and anyone who wants a break from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Here you can kick back and put your feet up!

Some of the sites are pull-through, while others are back-in. Considering the vast number of amenities here, the nightly rate is quite inexpensive! Several guests reported that their nightly totals were around $30-$60, which is quite cheap for a resort as nice as this.

This park is almost designed to draw you in so you want to spend all of your time here. The low nightly price is a great way to convince people to give them a chance and commit to a long-term visit.

Resort amenities

This luxury resort really lives up to its title when it comes to the amenities. Everything you need has been covered, and there are plenty of fun ways to relax and enjoy yourself when visiting this park. It’s easy to see why so many people choose to live here full-time!

There are bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities spread throughout the park. With 460 sites to cover, it’s important to have multiple places for guests to use. All of these are clean and well-maintained, so you can refresh yourself and take care of your laundry.

In addition, there are two large clubhouses and three smaller ones located throughout the property. These are wonderful places to socialize, play games, or just relax in a place that provides air conditioning. These clubhouses are lifesavers during the hottest days of the summer!

There are six pools, five spas, and three saunas located on the property, so relaxation is the name of the game. You’re never too far away from a relaxing soak. This resort also has a wide variety of fitness equipment and outdoor games. Some of the options include:

Horseshoes

Tennis courts

Pickleball courts

Indoor shuffleboard pavilion

Fitness center

Olympic-sized lap pool

A putting green

There are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy too. The clubhouses are wonderful places to relax, but they also have things like card and hobby rooms, a dance studio, large party rooms and terraces, billiards, a library, and daily activities that spark socialization among guests. There’s even a pottery kiln in one of the buildings, so you can pick up a new hobby and create some unique pieces.

No matter what you like to do, this resort has you covered. If you keep an open mind, maybe you’ll make some lifelong friends here!

Nearby activities/attractions

Another noteworthy aspect of Desert Shadows RV Resort is the location. Although Palm Springs isn’t the largest city in California, it’s part of a cluster of small towns in the Coachella Valley. This area is a hotspot for entertainment, art, and shopping so you’ll never run out of things to do.

There are several natural features and parks that are worth exploring. For instance, you can tour the nearby Joshua Tree National Park, admire the beauty of Indian Canyons, or get a bird’s eye view of the Palm Springs area via the Aerial Tramway. There are countless opportunities for hikes, guided trails, driving tours, and horseback adventures.

The city of Palm Springs also has some interesting attractions that are perfect for day trips. Check out the Palm Springs Air Museum, the Moorten Botanical Garden, the Backstreet Art District, and the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. There are also tons of museums, water parks, golf courses, and shopping centers to enjoy.

The restaurant scene is also amazing here. Foodies will love exploring the local favorite diners and cafes, so keep your eyes and ears open. Some of the best restaurants in the area include:

1501 Uptown

Trio Restaurant

Rooster and the Pig

Bar Cecil

Spencer’s Restaurant

FARM

Cheeky’s

Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey

Copley’s

Le Vallauris Restaurant

Sherman’s Deli and Bakery

AsiaSF Palm Springs

And so much more

The list goes on and on here. You can find any type of cuisine for any price, so there’s no need to go hungry when you stay in this area. Try a bit of everything and soon you’ll find your favorite spots.

Campground reviews

Finally, let’s wrap up with some visitor reviews of this resort. Because it’s only for guests who are 55+ and many people are full-time residents, Desert Shadows RV Resort doesn’t have as many reviews as parks where people come and go all the time.

However, those who have left reviews have shown that they really enjoyed their stay. Campers have given Desert Shadows RV Resort a current average score of 7.3/10 on RV LIFE Campgrounds. That might seem lower than you would expect, but it does come from a smaller pool of reviews.

To put things in context, every reviewer except one gave this park a rating of “Good” or “Excellent”, with the vast majority falling into the highest category. With this spread, the resort has been marked as one of the top-rated parks in California.

Guests commented that they loved the amenities and how clean the park was. More than one person remarked that they would give this park a 10/10 any day! They enjoyed that the RV sites were spacious and that there were so many activities.

According to one reviewer,

“I am surprised there are so few who have reviewed this park. This a “10” by any scale. Sun, trees, paved roads, paved spots, large spaces, most back in, great people in the office, great, friendly people who stay here, 460 spots, 6 pools (one indoors), 5 hot tubs, two ‘club houses’, etc. Also more activities that you can believe: Pickleball, tennis, putting green, horse shoes, shuffle board, pool tables, ping pong, exercise room, bocce ball, line dancing, wood shop, ceramic shop, dance studio, library, bingo, pot lucks, special shows, dinners, dances, organized (and unorganized) card playing, quilting, sewing, trips off site, etc., etc. They average about 20-23 special activities per month. An OUTSTANDING Resort, and this IS a resort. Price is based on monthly rate. We camped at Desert Shadows RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – via Kalama Traveler

Keep Desert Shadows RV Park in mind if you want to visit the Palm Springs area. To view guest feedback for this resort, visit RV LIFE Campgrounds.

