A New National Parks Travel Guide Specifically for RVers

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Non-Profit ‘National Parks Traveler’ Creates New Digital Guide for RVers

RVers love national parks. A visit to one or more of our nation’s wonderful national parks is on every RVer’s bucket list. National parks connect us to our nation’s past, provide a safe way to experience nature and enjoy the land, and are a great excuse for a road trip. The old adage, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey” doesn’t really apply to our national parks, which are not only a great destination, but often a journey within themselves. For RVers especially, the journey is often equally as important as the destination. National Parks Traveler has just made visiting National Parks even easier.

Essential RVing Guide to the National Parks

While there are a few popular printed guides for our National Parks, they aren’t geared towards RVers specifically, and they aren’t digital. This important distinction was noticed by the folks at National Parks Traveler. National Parks Traveler is the world’s top-rated, editorially independent, nonprofit media organization dedicated to covering national parks and protected areas on a daily basis.

Seeing an untapped potential in the market, National Parks Traveler, led by Editor-in-Chief Kurt Repanshek, began to tirelessly compile pertinent information about these parks, specifically with the RVer in mind. The result is the National Parks Traveler’s Essential Guide To RVing In The National Park System. This 282-page digital guide is a full-color, interactive document optimized for comfortable reading on all computers and mobile devices.

Easy to Navigate Digital Guide

Through a table of contents that divides the country geographically, you can quickly find the park you want to visit, click on its link, and find both an overview of that park along with a chart of campground information ranging from hookup availability, generator hours, ADA site availability, nightly fees, maximum RV length individual sites can handle, and much more.

Great Information All in One Place

This information typically has only been available through painstaking searches through individual national park websites. The Traveler’s team has assembled it all in this one portable and easily searchable database. Along with detailing the campgrounds and their amenities, this Essential Guide contains sections addressing topics such as preplanning basics, top tips for RVing newbies, what to expect in a national park campground, and best tips for national park RVing.

An Evolving eBook

As an eBook, this Essential Guide will continue to grow each year as the Traveler’s writers and editors generate fresh RVing content while out exploring the park system. As you travel the parks, we invite you to send pictures of your adventures and any tips you’d like to pass on to National Parks Traveler for possible inclusion in future editions.

Getting Your National Parks Travel Guide

Purchase this eBook now at the introductory price of $9.95 so it’s readily available for your park adventures. Once you have your guide digitally in-hand, you can use the vast storehouse of information to plan your next road trip. Just like pairing a fine wine with your meal, pairing the Essential RVing Guide with the right travel planning app is also important. Use the unparalleled planning capability of RV LIFE Trip Wizard, part of RV LIFE Pro, to plan all your RVing journeys. Whether it’s National Parks travel or your local campground, RV LIFE Pro will help you plan your route, and navigate it with RV safe directions.

Conclusion

The team at the award winning National Parks Traveler know our National Parks better than anyone. Purchase the Essential RVing Guide to the National Parks today and start planning for those epic, once in a lifetime journeys to our nations fabled treasures. At the introductory price of $9.95, don’t miss the opportunity to grab this great insider information. The Essential RVing Guide to the National Parks can also be purchased for Kindle with this Amazon link.

All around RV industry enthusiast who has been RVing for 8 years and enjoys trips with his wife and dogs in their big diesel pusher.