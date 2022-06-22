The Best Coastal Campsites On The West Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss These Oceanfront RV Parks On The West Coast

The West Coast is a beautiful place to travel and camp. It’s populated by lush forests, beautiful mountains, and of course, miles of open ocean.

If you want to explore this area, you may want to look into coastal campsites with easy access to the beach and hiking trails. There are too many parks to count, but some stand above the others in terms of quality.

No matter what you’re looking for on your next adventure, there’s sure to be a campground that fits the bill. Some are close to cities, while others are remote and secluded. Below, we’ve selected 10 fantastic coastal campsites to keep in mind. These campgrounds were chosen due to their excellent location and high ratings. You can find more campsites with a quick search on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or the RV LIFE App. Let’s get started!

1. Riverside Campground & Cabins

Location: Highway 1, Big Sur, CA 93920

RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6/10 average rating

The first park on our list is located in Big Sur, California. Riverside Campgrounds & Cabins is nestled in a secluded grove of pine trees but is still within striking distance of the coastline. The park itself is fairly small, with only 34 campsites available. Guests can enjoy full hookups and a wonderful setting to connect with nature. This campground also comes with a pool, camp store, picnic tables, and fire pits.

In addition to RV sites and tent camping, guests can also stay in one of the campground cabins. There are 11 cabins overall and each one is unique. Pets are welcome at this RV park, but there is a $5 pet fee per night.

2. Moss Landing KOA Express

Location: 7905 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing , CA 95039

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.3/10 average rating

Moss Landing is a great place to stay if you want a full beachside experience. There are 46 coastal campsites available at this park, all of which have full hookups for water, electricity, and sewage. This park is surrounded by water on three sides, and there is a boat harbor around it as well. If you love boating, this is an ideal place for you!

In addition to the full hookups, this park also provides cable TV and free Wi-Fi for guests. Showers and restrooms are also located on-site so you can freshen up after a long day. If you want to stay at an RV park that’s just a stone’s throw away from the beach, this is the spot for you!

3. Harris Beach State Park

Location: 655 Old US Highway 101, Brookings , OR 97415

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.2/10 average rating

Oregon has several state parks that are close to the beach. Harris Beach State Park is one of the best and it has received high ratings from guests. This park is pretty cheap to stay at and has 153 sites available. Most of the RV sites have full hookups and tent camping is also permitted.

This is one of the best coastal campsites to stay at if you love wildlife. It is located close to several nature preserves, and it’s not uncommon to spot seals, whales, and a variety of seabirds. This park also comes with nice amenities like restrooms, showers, a playground, an RV dump station, and firewood. It’s an awesome place for nature lovers to set up camp.

4. Camp Blanco RV Park

Location: 2011 Oregon St (Hwy 101), Port Orford , OR 97465

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1/10 average rating

Camp Blanco is one of the most highly-rated parks on the Oregon Coast. It’s a very small park, so you’ll want to reserve your spot far in advance. There are only 25 sites available here, and each one comes with full hookups for water, electricity, and sewage. It’s just a few minutes away from the beach, so you can enjoy all the benefits of being close to the ocean without any of the drawbacks.

The park has nice amenities as well. If you’re lucky enough to score a spot, you’ll have access to free high-speed internet, on-site propane, RV parts, and super large RV sites that are up to 100 feet long! This park is also in a great location where you can enjoy shopping, dining, and other activities without straying far from camp.

5. Midway RV Park at Coos Bay

Location: 91403 Kellogg Ln, Coos Bay , OR 97420

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.7/10 average rating

Coos Bay is one of my personal favorite destinations, and the Midway RV Park is a wonderful place to stay. This park offers 59 RV sites, most of which have full hookups. It is a nice clean park that offers a quiet place to rest and recharge.

There are plenty of things to explore in the area, including hikes, wildlife preserves, and gorgeous stretches of open ocean. There are also several amenities you can enjoy within the park itself. Visitors can enjoy the hot tub, gym, free Wi-Fi, laundry room, nature trail, and well-maintained RV sites. The park also has standard lifestyle amenities like restrooms and showers.

6. Seaside RV Resort

Location: 1703 12th Avenue, Seaside , OR 97138

, Website: rvonthego.com

rvonthego.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.0/10 average rating

Seaside, Oregon is an adorable little town on the northern Oregon Coast. Seaside RV Resort offers coastal campsites for guests who want to enjoy some sand and sun. This RV resort offers 261 sites, so it’s one of the larger options in the area.

If you stay at Seaside RV Resort, you’ll be in a great location to explore the surrounding town and natural areas. There are plenty of options for dining, shopping, and exploration. The park itself offers an indoor pool and spa, laundry facilities, sports and games, and a dog park.

7. Fort Stevens State Park

Location: 100 Peter Iredale Rd, Hammond , OR 97121

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.5/10 average rating

Fort Stevens State Park is another popular spot on the northern Oregon Coast. This is a large campground with 508 sites total, including 174 sites with full hookups, as well as bathrooms, showers, and cabins. You should always reserve ahead of time, but the huge capacity of this park makes it easier to get a spot.

Fort Stevens is an awesome place for nature lovers and outdoorsy types. There are lots of activities to do within the park and surrounding area. Guests can enjoy the disc golf course, 15 miles of trails, bike rentals, kayak tours, and much more. Be sure to visit the famous Peter Iredale Shipwreck in the park as well.

8. Cape Disappointment State Park

Location: 244 Robert Gray Dr, Ilwaco , WA 98624

, Website: parks.wa.gov

parks.wa.gov RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.7/10 average rating

Don’t be fooled by the name! This park is far from disappointing. There are 250 sites at this park and many of them stretch right up to the water. These coastal campsites have attracted visitors from all over the state and country!

Cape Disappointment State Park offers a variety of amenities to guests. There are restrooms, showers, a hiking trail, and a camp store to keep everyone supplied with camp necessities. You can also enjoy the nearby beach and lighthouses. Boating is another popular pastime in this area.

9. Grayland Beach State Park

Location: 925 Cranberry Beach Road, Grayland , WA 98547

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.8/10 average rating

This is another beautiful state park along the Washington Coast. There are 112 sites with full hookups, and the park also includes access to a lake. Whether you prefer freshwater or salt water, you’re covered on both fronts!

Unlike some parks along the West Coast, Grayland Beach State Park is open all year long. It may get cold during the winter, but you can always camp here. Amenities include restrooms, showers, an amphitheater, nearby hiking trails, and wildlife watching.

10. Screamin’ Eagle Campground

Location: 17 2nd Ave, Ocean City , WA 98569

, Website: secampground.com

secampground.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1/10 average rating

Let’s wrap up with another highly rated campground in Washington. The Screamin’ Eagle Campground has been popular among guests, and it’s a great place to stay if you want peace and quiet. It’s pretty small, with a total of 50 RV sites. Hookups for water and electricity are available, but not sewage.

Campground amenities include showers, restrooms, fire pits, picnic tables, ice delivery from the office store, and nice open areas. Pets are welcome, and guests can even ride horses in and out of camp as they please!

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

