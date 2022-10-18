Distant Drums RV Resort Is A Must-Visit In Arizona

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss This Unique RV Resort In Camp Verde, Arizona

No RV trip to Arizona is complete without a stay at Distant Drum RV Resort in Camp Verde. Conveniently located off Interstate 17 and W Middle Verde Road, this highly rated resort does not require a lot of driving to get to your site. It’s easy to get set up and start exploring immediately. Here’s why you need to add this stop to your RV itinerary.

Amenities at Distant Drums RV Resort

Distant Drums RV Resort has paved sites big enough to park towed vehicles; some of the sites provide views of the mountains. The sites are a bit close, but the staff is friendly, and they work hard to keep the park immaculate. The sites can be a little unlevel due to the rolling hills in the area, so you may need to pay special attention to your leveling. Not all sites have picnic tables though, so keep that in mind.

The resort offers full hookups including 50-amp power, as well as 30/20/15-amp power, sewer, cable, and water. Monthly rates also include electric. The resort has propane available to purchase.

Guests have access to pull-through sites, restrooms, and showers, as well as a heated pool with a hot tub. There is an onsite gym, which is larger than most and has a good variety of equipment.

Enjoy the many attractions near Distant Drums RV Resort

When you camp at Distant Drums, you’re near Sedona and between two gorgeous rivers: the Verde River and the Beaver Creek River. You’re also close to major attractions like:

The Montezuma Castle Visitor Center

Out of Africa Wildlife Park

The Coconino National Forest

And Phoenix is less than 2 hours away!

Visit the Cliff Castle Casino, about a quarter mile away from the resort. The casino has several restaurants and even a bowling alley. A grocery store is also nearby.

The Grand Canyon is about a 90-minute drive, so this resort is centrally located to a lot of natural beauty and experiences.

Learn more about Distant Drums RV Resort

For those who need connectivity, they do have Wi-Fi, and AT&T service works well at the park. But lots of campers report the internet as poor and you will probably need to depend on hotspots for internet access.

The RV resort is located at 583 W Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, Arizona. If you have questions, you can contact the resort from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST any day of the week at (928) 554-8000. Get more details and see more campground reviews on Distant Drums RV Resort on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Find more campgrounds in Arizona

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Lucinda Belden is a travel writer and advisor. She gets her inspiration from her and her husbands full-time RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures, and world travels. Lucinda is the Program Director for MyRVRadio. Follow her stories and adventures at fb.com/DirectionWideOpen.