EclipseFest23: Solar Eclipse Festival Promises All-Star Experience

A Solar Eclipse Experience Unlike Any Other

RVers are known to converge on natural phenomena, as any trip to Yellowstone’s Old Faithful will tell you. There is something about seeing nature do its thing that connects to the explorer in all of us. On October 14, another such phenomenon, an annular solar eclipse, will cross a small part of North America.

Looking to add fun, food, and organization to what will surely be a convergence of nature lovers and umbraphiles, EclipseFest23 has put together a multi-day immersive festival that includes camping, food & drink, vendors & artisans, as well as a Smash Mouth concert.

Why is EclipseFest23 so special?

EclipseFest23, held in Klamath County, Oregon October 10-15, 2023, is just 20 miles from Crater Lake National Park and offers unobstructed views of the eclipse. This isn’t just a regular solar eclipse either, but an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse is also known as a Ring of Fire Eclipse. This is a once-in-a-generation event that won’t be seen again until 2041.

During this eclipse, the Moon, which is too far from the Earth to fully cover the Sun, almost blocks the entire Sun…giving you the ring-of-fire effect. EclipseFest23 is exactly within the narrow path of annularity needed to see the full effect.

Take your RV to EclipseFest23

RVers can camp directly on-site at EclipseFest23. Settle in at one of the RV pull-through spaces at the Spot2Nite festival campground and grab your goodie bag! Although this is a dry camping/boondocking environment, there are portable bathrooms and wash stations in the camping area.

Enjoy the great outdoors and stay close to all the fun in the private camping area. Arrive early to score a prime camping spot and stay five nights, or arrive on Thursday for three nights of general camping. RV campsites start at $250 for three nights, and allow up to six guests. Additional guests allowed for an extra cost.

RVers can hang out at the Camper’s Hub to tour RVs, connect with other campers, play a round or two of cornhole, visit RV and camping vendors, and share stories about all things RV life. Speaking of RV LIFE, they are a designated Media Partner for the EclipseFest23 solar eclipse event.

Food, fun, and music

Food, fun, and music are all on the agenda at EclipseFest23. Enjoy local cuisine, ethnic food, fair-type food, and delectable treats from Breakfast to Dinner. For guests 21 and older, the Beer Garden offers craft beer from three local brewers. All food and drink items will require tokens. Visit one of the token booths onsite to purchase your tokens. Throughout EclipseFest23, you can visit artisans and craft vendors, participate in various activities, and attend presentations.

Don’t miss Thursday night Family Movie Night, where you can watch two “out of this world” movies in the outdoor theater, courtesy of Harvest Hosts. Bring your camp chairs and settle in with a food truck dinner and snacks for the whole family. Author’s Note: For a modern take on It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, consider watching the movie Rat Race on Prime Video, which also features a Smash Mouth concert at the end!

Saturday morning, October 14th is the Solar Eclipse Watching Party. Free eclipse glasses will be available to the first 5,000 attendees. Saturday night, of course, is the Smash Mouth concert! Smash Mouth hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. bringing their hit songs All-Star, Walkin on the Sun, Then the Morning Comes, Can’t Get Enough of You, Baby and more.

Get your tickets to EclipseFest23

All the tickets you need are on this very well organized tickets page. There are three types of tickets available: festival tickets, concert tickets, and camping tickets (spots). Tickets are extremely reasonable and will go very quickly. Go for just one day, or every day. You can include the concert, skip the concert, or just go to the concert. You’re an All-Star…you choose!

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime event

Solar eclipses are rare enough. Getting the opportunity to see one in a perfect setting with an awesome festival capped off with a great concert is even more so. Take the opportunity to show your family and friends a truly spectacular natural event. Get your tickets for EclipseFest23 today, before they sell out! Still have questions? Check out the FAQ page for EclipseFest23.

