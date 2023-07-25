Admiralty RV Resort: The Perfect Home Base For Exploring San Antonio

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Admiralty RV Resort. Photo by Motorhome Madness

Discover San Antonio from the Comfort of Admiralty RV Resort

San Antonio is a popular destination for RVers, and there are plenty of RV parks in the area. However, you’re probably looking for the closest place that offers the best accommodations! In this case, you should consider staying at Admiralty RV Resort.

This park is located within the city of San Antonio, so it provides easy access to all the best parts of the city. There’s even a complimentary shuttle to take guests to and from SeaWorld. The resort itself is packed full of amenities, and many guests have had positive experiences during their visits.

Choosing the right RV park for your vacation can be tricky, but Admiralty RV Resort has a lot of perks. Keep it at the top of your list as you plan your next San Antonio visit. Below, we’ll explore some general details about this park, as well as some of its amenities, location benefits, and reviews.

Overview

This resort is located at 1485 N Ellison Dr, San Antonio, TX. It’s within the city itself, so you won’t have to travel very far to enjoy the culture of this area. However, to provide a bit of a refuge from the hustle and bustle, the park is closer to the outskirts of the city instead of being right in the middle.

There are 258 sites overall (including rental cottages). This makes it a decent-sized RV park, especially considering how close it is to an urban environment! Every site comes with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity. There’s no need to boondock here.

Some people even book long-term stays here because the resort provides everything they need. The on-site cottages are a little more expensive, but they’re cozy and comfortable. Keep them in mind if you want to visit for a month or more!

The rates are a bit higher than average here, but guests still get a great value considering the location and amenities. The average nightly rates for the sites are as follows:

Standard RV site: $60

$60 Premium RV site: $70

$70 Luxury RV site: $85

$85 Super slab RV site: $90

$90 Cottage rental: $170

These prices can be intimidating, especially if you haven’t stayed here before. However, this resort offers plenty of value in return. In addition, the monthly rates may vary, and discounts are also available.

Contact the park managers for additional information about site types and prices. You can also visit their website at qualityrvresorts.com to book a reservation today.

Amenities

Now that you have a general idea of what Admiralty RV Resort is like, let’s explore some of its top-notch amenities! For starters, the park is well-arranged. Bathrooms and showers are placed in strategic locations, so you’ll never be too far away from one.

In addition, the roads are all paved and well-maintained. The sites are also made from concrete. It’s an urban RV resort, so you won’t have to worry about winding gravel roads. As previously mentioned, full hookups are also available at every site. You’ll have all the fresh water and electricity you could ever need.

Lifestyle necessities are also included during your stay. Laundry facilities are available for guest use, and many visitors remarked that the facilities were outstanding. There are also two dog parks for your pets, so they won’t have to feel cooped up all the time. The entire resort is pet-friendly as well.

Due to its proximity to San Antonio, this park also has stellar cell phone service and Wi-Fi. Whether you need to work from home or stream your favorite show, you can do it here without any issues.

Recreation and relaxation are some of the other top priorities of this establishment. The park includes a coffee bar, exercise equipment, a playground, a junior Olympic-sized pool, a basketball court, a gift shop, and more. You can also service your RV at the on-site car wash and keep it stocked with supplies from the general store.

Admiralty RV Resort is also close to a variety of shops and services, so you can find anything you need without traveling very far. Overall, it’s a wonderful place to stay. All your basic needs are met, plus you even get a few bonuses!

Nearby activities/attractions

Many people who stay at this park choose it for its stellar location. You can spend days, weeks, or even months exploring San Antonio and still not see everything. It’s great to have a campsite in the area so you can explore to your heart’s content.

Some of the most noteworthy attractions in the area include the Pearl District, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Alamo Mission, and the San Antonio Museum of Art. There’s also a SeaWorld nearby! Because the resort managers understand that many of their guests want to visit this attraction, they offer a free shuttle to and from the theme park.

You can also spend a day strolling along the San Antonio River Walk, visiting Natural Bridge Caverns and Wildlife Ranch, hiking around Friedrich Wilderness Park, or relaxing at the Japanese tea garden. There are new experiences around every corner.

San Antonio is also a food lover’s paradise! Large cities are always great for foodies, and this one is no exception. No matter what type of cuisine you like, you’re guaranteed to find something delicious during your visit. A few local favorites include:

Cappy’s Restaurant

Cured

Clementine

Taquitos West Avenue

Best Quality Daughter

La Fonda on Main

Domingo

Niki’s Tokyo Inn

Boudro’s Texas Bistro

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Mon Chou Chou

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Bliss

Curry Boys BBQ

Biga on the Banks

Range

Mi Roti

And much, much more

Everywhere you look, there’s a new place to try! Everyone has their own list of favorites, so sample a few different options and keep your eyes open for hidden gems. You’ll never go hungry in San Antonio!

Campground reviews

Now that you know all about this park, let’s look at some reviews and feedback it has received.

Admiralty RV Resort is a highly favorited park on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with an average rating of 7.3/10 from over 127 reviews. The main critique of this park is the RV sites are quite close together. However, the majority of the feedback was quite positive! Most visitors enjoyed their stay due to the location, amenities, park cleanliness, and friendly staff.

According to a recent review,

“The park was easy to locate, and the roads were wide enough to drive down. The area was very well-kept and maintained. I was very impressed with the bathrooms super clean. Great customer service and they even had a shuttle that drives you to Seaworld. They will drop off and pick up. The other guest were very friendly. They do have a basketball court, a swimming, pool, and a dog park. My family enjoyed this RV park and would definitely return. We camped at Admiralty RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – via RodzAdventures1922

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.