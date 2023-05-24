An RVer’s Complete Guide To Electric Scooters

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Benefits of Traveling With An Electric Scooter in Your RV

If your first thought when you hear the phrase “electric scooters” is a slow, beeping, aisle-blocking contraption plugged into the wall at your local big box store, then perhaps you aren’t familiar with the modern spin on electric scooters: recreational scooters.

Recreational electric scooters are today’s attractive, efficient, and functional cousins to the original electric scooter. No longer relegated to the medically mobility incapacitated, recreational scooters are fun, fast, and fashionable for everyone, especially RVers.

Why use an electric scooter?

Electric scooters, particularly the recreational kind with larger wheels and greater mobility, have filled a gap for RVers that the traditional smaller, less robust scooters offer.

With attractive styling, speeds up to 15 mph, and up to 40 miles on a single charge, recreational scooters allow RVers to navigate large campgrounds, hit the nearby grocery store, see local or adjacent attractions, and get around RV shows and rallies easier and more comfortably. Often, this kind of added mobility can eliminate the need for a tow car, or even a golf cart, which are larger, heavier, and not welcome at national parks.

RVers also love to customize their equipment. Today’s modern recreational electric scooters, such as those from EWheels, will appeal to your unique personality. EWheels, based out of Arizona, offers fast scooters, slow scooters, three or four-wheel scooters, and at the risk of sounding a bit like Dr. Seuss…pink scooters, black scooters, red scooters, blue scooters, and more.

Some of their three-wheeled electric scooters are so svelte, they can almost pass for a moped at first glance. Their four-wheeled counterparts invoke a futuristic vibe that would look great on the back of any RV or gliding around any RV resort. Not having to tote around gasoline cans is also a benefit to electric scooters.

So what are traditional electric scooters used for?

Traditional electric scooters, such as those found in large big box stores, are primarily used for mobility assistance. Those scooters are designed for people with disabilities or mobility issues who have difficulty walking or standing for long periods of time.

Do I need a special license to drive an electric scooter?

No, you do not need a special license or registration to drive an electric scooter in the United States. In general, if the electric scooter is considered a low-speed vehicle, meaning it has a maximum speed of 20–25 mph, then you will usually not need a special license to operate since it is not legal or allowed on public streets. Most scooters are allowed on private property and sidewalks.

Of course on private roads, such as a campground or resort, you are only subject to that facility’s own requirements. Unlike a boat or perhaps a gasoline powered scooter, there is no special registration requirement.

What about special insurance?

In general, most states do not require specific insurance coverage for electric scooters, but it’s always a good idea to check with your insurance provider to make sure you are adequately covered.

Some insurance policies may already provide coverage for electric scooters as a type of personal mobility device. When in doubt, check with your insurance provider to protect yourself and your property in case of an accident or theft.

Where to buy recreational scooters

Like almost anything in this world, if you can’t buy it in person, you can buy it online. There is a gray middle ground here with electric scooters in that you will often see them at RV shows. There are a few disadvantages to buying a recreational electric scooter at an RV show, however.

Availability

First, of course, you have to wait for a large enough RV show to come around, and then hope they have a large enough selection for you to choose from.

Assembly

How safe will the electric scooter be? You have no idea if the person who assembled the scooter is a professional. It’s one thing to assemble a bicycle on Christmas Eve, but it’s quite another to assemble a motorized scooter that must bear your weight at speed, plug into your RV, and charge up safely as well.

Warranty and parts

On the chance that something goes wrong, will you be able to contact someone reputable to handle your complaint? What happens when that RV show packs up and leaves town? Do you have a source of replacement parts or any kind of warranty?

