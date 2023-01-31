Visit Elm Hill RV Resort Near Nashville

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Elm Hill RV Resort in Tennessee

If you love waterfront RV resorts, there’s no better option than Elm Hill RV Resort. It’s located on a peninsula, and almost every site has direct waterfront access. For those who visit the Nashville area and want to camp in style, this is one of the best places to stop for the night.

Elm Hill RV Resort is a decent-sized park that’s popular all throughout the year. Of course, there are some popular seasons and some off-seasons, but you’re always guaranteed to have a great time when you book a site here. Nashville is close by, so you can always take a day trip to explore the city, enjoy some live music, and enjoy all the opportunities for shopping and dining.

This park also has earned outstanding reviews from guests, with an excellent 8.7 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. It’s one of the most highly-rated parks in the entire state of Tennessee, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a good experience. So without further ado, let’s get into the nitty-gritty details about this resort and showcase everything it has to offer.

Elm Hill RV Park. Photo via huskiesonthego, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Where is Elm Hill RV Resort?

Elm Hill RV Resort is located at 3343 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN. It’s right on the edge of the city and borders Priest Lake Park. This lake is huge, and it has tons of little nooks and islands to explore. If you’ve got a boat, this resort should definitely be on your list of destinations.

The park has 130 RV sites for rent, which vary in size, design, and price. Some of them have shade trees, while others are more exposed. However, every site has full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). It’s also open all year long, although the office hours are slightly shorter during the December-February window.

As we mentioned above, this resort is located on a peninsula, and there are RV sites on both sides. Once you get further and further out, it gets narrow enough that there’s only room for one line of parking spaces.

If you want to enjoy some privacy and personal space, the most distant campsites are usually the best (but they also tend to be the most expensive).

Speaking of pricing, it fluctuates throughout the year to match the on and off seasons. But if you want a general overview of the different sites and pricing, the comparison below will give you a good idea of what to expect.

Premium Inland Site : $55 per night

: $55 per night Standard Water-Front Site : $63

: $63 Deluxe Water-Front Site : $109 per night

: $109 per night Super Site: $149 per night

Location is the main thing that sets these sites apart from one another. They are all pet-friendly and designed for easy accessibility. The size of your rig might limit the number of layouts that can accommodate you, but there are several big-rig sites available.

Amenities

Of course, no RV resort is complete without a nice list of amenities.

All the basics have been covered by the park. There are on-site bathrooms and showers for guests to enjoy. This is nice because not every RV has a full bathroom, or at least not one you want to use every day.

Guests can also take advantage of the laundry facilities to keep their clothes fresh and clean. In addition, all of the roads at this resort are paved and well-maintained. Each RV site has a level concrete pad that allows for easy campsite setup.

There’s also metered LP gas within the campground, so you can top off whenever you need to. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a shuffleboard court, a pavilion, and a playground.

The outdoors (and specificially the lake) is the main draw of this particular resort. The entire layout highlights the natural beauty of the lake, and there are tons of amenities that can help you take full advantage of this area. For example, there’s a dock, a boat ramp, swimming areas, and rentals for boats, paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks. If you’re a fan of watersports, you’ll be right at home in this park.

Percy Priest Lake is a gorgeous water feature, and there are tons of things to do around it. Make sure you pack your swimsuit if you plan to spend a few days in this resort!

Nearby activities/attractions

If you’re looking for a reason to visit Nashville, take your pick! This city is a hotspot for music, art, and entertainment of all sorts. There are also come interesting historical buildings around here too. If you love live music performances (especially country music), you’re in the right place.

Musicians tour throughout this city all year long, so there’s bound to be at least a few interesting concerts anytime you decide to stop by. You can stop in at tons of clubs to watch live performances from local bands.

If you’re not in the mood for music, take a day trip to explore some other interesting sights in the city. Some popular destinations include the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Adventure Science Center, the Nashville Zoo, the Lane Motor Museum, and the Radnor Lake State Natural Area. Or you can simply stroll around downtown Nashville and stop in at any store that looks interesting. This city is packed with fascinating destinations!

Foodies will also be very happy in this city. With so many tourists and locals to feed, every type of cuisine you can imagine is on the menu. Be sure to visit one of the many bars/restaurants on Honky Tonk Highway, located downtown on Lower Broadway.

Of course, everyone has their personal favorites, but some of the most highly-rated pitstops in the city include:

Bastion

Puckett’s Nashville

Big Al’s Deli

Monell’s Dining and Catering

Husk

The Standard

Peg Leg Porker

The Loveless Cafe

Butcher & Bee

Etch

The Chef and I

Mas Tacos Por Favor

And so much more!

RV resort reviews

Hopefully you’ve been able to get a pretty clear picture of everything this particular resort has to offer by now. But compliments don’t mean much unless you have the reviews to back them up! Luckily, Elm Hill RV Resort has no shortage of positive reviews. Almost everyone who has stayed here has given this park a perfect (or near perfect) score.

This resort has an overall rating of 8.7/10 on RV LIFE Campgrounds. Over 140 people have detailed their thoughts about this park, and about 90% of them have been in the Good-Excellent range. According to one recent reviewer,

We stayed 7 nights for thanksgiving. The discount and off season pricing was incredible. Great location – easy route to highways. The lake was stunning. We camped at Elm Hill RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” – via Michelle Eickmeyer on RV LIFE Campgrounds

Guests complimented its beautiful views, the lakeside RV sites, and the quiet, peaceful atmosphere. Many people also felt that the park was well-managed and well-maintained, although this sometimes varies from person to person. Overall, visitors seem to be very happy with their experiences, and many said that they would gladly stay here again.

If you want to read more reviews for Elm Hill RV Resort, visit its page on RV LIFE Campgrounds. If you’re interested in learning more about this resort or want to book a reservation, visit their website at elmhillrvresort.com.

Start planning your trip

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.