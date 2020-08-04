Stay & Explore Endless Caverns Campground In Virginia

The scenic Shenandoah Valley in western Virginia makes a great destination for RVers with its quiet wooded campgrounds, miles of trails, and historic caves, including Endless Caverns near the town of New Market.

At the foot of the Massanutten Mountain range, Endless Caverns is a 6-mile natural underground tunnel system with guided tours as well as an on-site campground. RVers can not only find peace and quiet in spacious full hookup sites, but also discounted tour rates in addition to many on-site amenities.

Cave tours

Take one of their guided cave tours through the Endless Caverns tunnel system. Their knowledgeable tour guides explain the unique history and geology of the cave in great detail. The limestone solution cave, originally discovered in October 1879 as a deep hole covered by boulders, has seemingly endless tunnels and chambers. According to Endless Caverns, many areas of the cave have yet to be explored and remain completely untouched.

The tours are about a mile long and last about 75 minutes. They showcase several different cave rooms like the Yosemite Room and The “Curtain Room”, each with their own unique rock formations.

Tours are available to the public, but rates are discounted for campers ($15 for adults, $7 for kids). They also have group rates available for groups of 15 people or more.

Endless Caverns campground

Sitting on 250 acres above the caverns is Endless Caverns RV Resort. Nearly 150 large, wooded RV sites are spread out across three different sections, all nicely spaced for privacy. All sites have 20/30/50 amp electric, water, and sewer, and most can accommodate any size RV. Both pull-through and back-in RV sites are available at daily and weekly rates.

Campers have access to many on-site amenities, including:

A large zero-entry pool (though temporarily closed due to the pandemic)

A catch-and-release pond

Laundry facilities

New restrooms and showers

Nature trails for hiking and biking

WiFi hotspots

A dump station

A playground

A seasonal game room

Things to do near Endless Caverns

Their great location puts them close to many other attractions. While you’re in the area, check out:

Plan your trip

The Endless Caverns campground is open seasonally from April 1 through November 15. Plan your visit around September or October to see the area’s gorgeous foliage in the early fall.

Endless Caverns RV Resort has over 128 reviews on Campground Reviews with an excellent average 8.2 rating. Add it to your trip on RV Trip Wizard, now included with RV LIFE Pro.



