The Secrets of Free Camping

There are two secrets to finding free camping: being flexible, and thinking outside the box.

Being flexible might include one or all of the following:

Camping away from your intended destination

Learning to become a better dry camper as you seldom find a free campsite with utilities

Camping in less conventional places

Taking advantage of what is available when it is available

Thinking outside the box includes coming to the realization that free camping can be located just about anywhere. Start by studying the definition of the word campsite:

“Campsite (noun): a place suitable for or used as the site of a camp.”

Once you change your understanding of “campsite” your options for finding free camping become much larger. As Megan and Michael from Fresh off the Grid say, “There are a ton of free camping options out there – you just need to know where to look.”­

Check out these unconventional camping locations:

Casinos: Most allow RVers to stay for free in their parking lots ORV Areas (Off Road Vehicle) Busy on the weekends, but nearly empty weekdays State Fish & Wildlife lands also known as Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) Federal Wildlife Refuges DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and State Trust Lands allow camping Corps of Engineers often offer dispersed camping, which is typically waterfront TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) Roadside Attractions: Many allow you to stay the night, especially those on BLM land Welcome Centers Churches: There are many Bible verses about welcoming a stranger When visiting an attraction late in the afternoon, ask if you can spend the night Ski area parking lots during the offseason Many Walmart locations allow overnight parking. Read more about Walmart camping in this article. Many popular National Parks and Monuments have designated overflow camping areas. Two examples are: Joshua Tree National Park and Natural Bridges National Monument. Overflow areas are typically listed on the park’s websites.



How to find free places to camp

Many of the above locations can be found on RV Trip Wizard, now included with RV LIFE Pro.

Free Campsites (Freecampsites.net) lists lesser-known campgrounds and boondocking locations that offer free camping across the country.

Several bloggers and Youtubers share places where they’ve camped for free.

There are even places in rural communities that offer free camping with hookups. Click here for more information and listings.

Facebook: Join one of the many groups that share locations where free camping is allowed across the country. If you don’t find one in the area where you want to camp, just ask.

Instagram: There are many RVers you can follow on Instagram that share places that allow free camping, such as Boondocking Life who often shares a photo of the free camping space he enjoyed along with coordinates of the location.

You too can find places that permit free or cheap camping by being flexible, keeping your eyes open, and understanding that a campsite isn’t necessarily confined to the boundaries of a campground or RV park. Read more about Why You Should Become A Better Dry Camper here.



