Escape The Madness With A Fiberglass RV

Lightweight Fiberglass RVs Are More Popular Than Ever

At RV LIFE, we’re a big fan of the fiberglass RV. There is just something about the look and quality you get from those molded fiberglass shells. Our customers would agree, as thousands of them gather on our two forums devoted to the fiberglass RV; Escape Forum and FiberglassRV.com.

What Makes A Fiberglass RV So Popular?

There are a few reasons why the fiberglass RV continues to soar in popularity. For insight, we turned to our friends at Escape Trailer in British Columbia, Canada. The folks at Escape have been building fiberglass travel trailers for two decades and know what drives RVers to buy these little gems.

Size

Fiberglass RVs tend to be smaller than their aluminum counterparts. Even the longest of the Escape trailer lineup, the Escape 23, comes in at just over 23ft. This makes towing easier, and ensures you can easily get into those coveted State and National Park sites that are so desired. It also means you can pull into that great campground with a small to mid-size truck without having to shell out tens of thousands of dollars for a big diesel pickup.

Looks

The sleek, often minimalistic look of a fiberglass RV is a big draw as well, especially with the younger generations. That huge, swirl-sided diesel pusher that your parents or grandparents may have driven with its heroic, tribal paint scheme just doesn’t sit well with the fiberglass RV crowd. A little pinstriping or a small color embellishment is all that is needed. That smooth, polished RV shell is beautiful just as it is, and won’t stick out like a sore thumb.

Construction

The construction of a fiberglass RV is one of its greatest strengths…literally. The two halves of molded fiberglass create a waterproof box that is second to none in strength, durability, and the ability to seal out the elements. That strongbox is mounted to a solid steel frame, and starting with the Escape 19, includes dual axles. Only the 17A & 17B are single axle.

Compare that to the mixture of wood and aluminium “sealed” together to create most other travel trailers. Think of it in the simplest of terms; which would you rather use to keep something dry, a tupperware container or a “box” you made from popsicle sticks and aluminum foil? Escape Trailer makes fiberglass RVs in Canada. Who better to know how to keep out the elements in an RV than our friends to the north.

Fiberglass RV Manufacturers

There are relatively few fiberglass RV manufacturers. In comparison to the plethora of other travel trailer manufacturers out there, the number seems downright tiny. In the past, we’ve highlighted the Oliver Travel Trailers and their emphasis on luxury. You’ll also find folks talking about Happier Camper, Casita and Scamp trailers on FiberglassRV.com.

Escape Trailers – Built For You

An Escape fiberglass RV is actually custom built for you, the RVer. Escape is North America’s #1 fastest growing fiberglass travel trailer manufacturer. Escape trailers are sold factory direct to RVers only. This means there are no dealers to hassle with. They even offer pickup and delivery options. It also means that personal customization is almost limitless.

Shoppers can choose from three different cabinet choices, seven flooring & fabric options, and seven countertop choices with your choice of four countertop trims. On the outside, that subtle pinstripe decal we mentioned earlier is available in 17 different color choices. Of their customization process, the folks at Escape Trailer noted:

“We provide industry-leading personalization with an extensive list of upgrades and options available with every trailer. You can choose between the traditional Oak or Maple interiors or our new Contemporary option. You also choose from seven standard choices of countertops, upholstery, and flooring as well as your countertop trim colour to create your perfect style. There are 1000’s of ways to personalize an Escape trailer to ensure it’s your home away from home.”

Fiberglass RV For Sale – Where Can I Buy One?

The first step in purchasing an Escape Trailer fiberglass RV is their home page. From there you can download a catalog, peruse their model line up, and check out the Personalization Page. When you are ready to see one, you can opt for a live, personal video tour with Escape Educators, Harrison & Melisa, or you can view an Escape in person with one of the Brand Ambassadors near you. You can also ask brand ambassadors pre & post-sale customer experience questions.

Conclusion

Fiberglass RVs are more popular than ever. Prices start at $26,995 USD ($34,795 CAD). Enjoy the outdoors in a lightweight and comfortable Escape fiberglass travel trailer.