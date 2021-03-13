What Are The Pros And Cons Of A Mobile RV Service?

Although critical to the life of your RV, maintenance and repairs often get overlooked and rarely ever occur at a convenient time. This is why it’s important to have scheduled maintenance and a plan should untimely repairs happen.

Here we break down the pros and cons of a mobile RV service. Weigh the options and decide if this service is right for you.

Pros of a mobile RV service

Convenience

Our time is valuable to us, so convenience is something we all look for. Having to call and possibly wait on hold to book a service appointment for days or weeks in the future can be frustrating. Then when your time comes, you hook up your RV, drive to the location, and fight for a spot in the parking lot. After you return home, you wait for a call so you can drive back, hook up, and return home.

The convenience of having a mobile RV service come to you is a major benefit!

Personalized service

RV service departments are busy places. There are often many service technicians performing many different jobs on many different RVs throughout the day.

Using a mobile RV service gives you more time with the technician who will be working on your RV. This is time to discuss symptoms, repair options, maintenance records, and so on. The technician will also have his or her attention solely on your RV. This eliminates the possible distractions that come with large service facilities. It is also more likely you can have the same technician working on your RV every time.

Safety

Driving or towing any RV is a big responsibility. Every time you hook up and hit the road there are many things that can go wrong. Safety checks and defensive driving are musts. These help limit risk but having someone else do the traveling is the safest option.

Cost

This consideration shows up on both lists because it might be cheaper to have the service come to you. The cost of driving to and from your service appointment can be a significant addition to your bill. In addition to fuel, consider the wear and tear on your RV and tow vehicle. There is also the possibility of missing work, meals, and other expenses if you are out for the day.

In some cases, your RV might be immobile. The cost of towing your rig to a service facility could eat into your repair budget. Save those extra costs and have the service come to you.

Cons of mobile RV service

Cost of mobile RV service

Let’s assume the travel costs to and from your service provider are minimal or better yet, they provide pick up and delivery. Regardless as with all conveniences, there comes a cost. Mobile RV services are often charged at a premium to come to your location. Travel time and mileage are often charged, so rates may be higher than at a shop.

Parts availability

When service is provided at an RV dealer, the shops generally have large inventories of parts on hand. This allows them quick access to parts and generally speedy repairs. Although the mobile service company should have access to all the same parts, they likely will not carry a full inventory of parts with them. For this reason, a mobile service may have to make additional trips—possibly on different days—if certain parts are needed and not on hand.

No manufacturer network

If you are able to take your RV to a shop that is a dealer for your specific brand, they will have a few advantages, including direct access not only to parts but manufacturer information, specifications, and manufacturer technical support. The technicians may also often have access to manufacturer provided service training. This can often speed up repairs and/or troubleshooting for the larger shops.

In contrast, the mobile RV service may not have access to direct knowledge or information from the exact RV manufacturer of your RV. They may also not have previous work experience with your specific RV type.

Privacy

Some people enjoy their quiet time at home and prefer to keep their properties private. Having a mobile RV service come to your home may disrupt this. It will likely mean having someone in your driveway or backyard possibly making noise throughout the day and having to come and go for parts. If this sounds unappealing to you, dropping it off and forgetting about it may be a better option.

With obvious benefits to both mobile and traditional service shop options, the decision will ultimately be up to you and your specific needs and situation. Knowing the pros and cons of mobile RV services will help you make that decision and keep you and your RV on the road to adventure!

Thinking about doing the RV repairs yourself? Check out this video for an inside look at an RV technician’s tool bag:

