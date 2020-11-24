6 Best Flagstaff Campgrounds For RVers

The northern Arizona town of Flagstaff is home to 60,000 people and a host of activities that keep its main industry of tourism bustling all four seasons of the year. Summer temperatures are moderate from the crisp mountain air, and winters are a recreationist’s dream with an average 108 inches of snowfall each year.

In addition to exploring Flagstaff and the world’s largest contiguous emerald green ponderosa pine forest, there are numerous day trips within 100 miles of Flagstaff including the Grand Canyon, Jerome (an Arizona ghost town), Petrified Forest National Park, Glen Canyon Dam, Arizona Snowbowl (one of the oldest ski areas in the U.S.), Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, the town of Sedona, Montezuma Castle, and Walnut Canyon National Monument.

No matter how long you’re planning to visit Flagstaff, these campgrounds will make the perfect home base while exploring the area.

1. Greer’s Pine Shadows

Despite not having restroom or shower facilities, Greer’s Pine Shadows has many positive reviews and is a favorite among Flagstaff RVers. This no-frills RV park has 72 full hook-up sites with access to laundry and an off-leash dog area.

Located a short drive from numerous attractions like the Grand Canyon, Sedona, and more, this makes a great spot for a home base while exploring Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. Set among beautiful Ponderosa Pine, there are miles and miles of hiking trails around and up Mount Eldon, one of many visitor’s favorite aspects of the park.

The third generation, family-run park of over 60 years has an RV repair shop next door. Grab a bite at Mary’s Café and Steakhouse across the street.

2. J & H RV Park

J & H RV Park is located at 7,000 feet in the cool hills of Flagstaff. Operating for over 30 years, the J & H has won the “National RV Park of the Year” award and continues to please its visitors.

The park is non-smoking and age-restricted (55+ with a secondary age limit of 30). You’ll enjoy the serenity of this clean, well-maintained park with fun Sunday potlucks, and a community outdoor fireplace.

J&H offers Grand Canyon tours and pet sitting. Other amenities of the park include free WiFi at all sites, laundry, showers, gift shop, 20/30/50 amps, picnic tables, restrooms, a TV/library room, 50 full hook-up sites, paperback book swap, RV supplies, horseshoes, car rentals, and a mini-store.

3. Pinegrove Campground

Located in the Coconino National Forest, Pinegrove Campground is the perfect spot for those looking for a more woodsy experience and wanting to do some outdoor recreation.

The campground is home to 46 spacious sites with access to coin-operated showers, picnic tables, campfire rings, cooking grills, drinking water, and accessible flush toilets. Coconino National Forest has numerous lakes, red rock cliffs, and canopies of pine trees in its 1.8-million acres.

Enjoy fishing, windsurfing, and boating at Upper and Lower Lake Mary, Ashurst Lake, Marshall Lake, and Kinnikinick Lakes. All are stocked with trout, bass, and channel catfish. Enjoy hiking and biking trails as well as wildlife viewing and picnicking. Boaters have access to boat ramps as well.

4. Wood Mountain Campground & RV Park

Wood Mountain Campground & RV Park is located in a remote, natural setting reminiscent of a state or national park but is only a few miles from downtown.

Each of Wood Mountain’s 146 sites are unique and include a variety of sites including large pull-through, full hook-ups with 30-amp power, partial hook-ups, and tent sites (though there are limited options for rigs over 40 feet). Amenities include showers and bathhouses, laundry, dump and water stations, high-speed WiFi, and a general store.

5. Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Campground

Located just 10 minutes outside of Flagstaff, Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Campground is a nice, quiet camping oasis here that’s just a few minutes’ drive from local attractions.

If you plan to attend a concert at the Pepsi Amphitheater, it’s just a short walk away. The surrounding ponderosa pine trees at the campground create a more rustic “in the woods” feeling which many RVers will welcome.

There are 101 total sites including RV and tent sites with picnic tables, fire rings, and nearby toilets and water spigots. There are 8 RV sites with water and sewer hookups—there are no shower facilities or electricity. Trails for hiking and camping are available and just a few miles away down Lake Mary Road you can find fishing, water skiing, and a beach at Upper Lake Mary.

6. Bonito Campground

A National Forest Service campground, Bonito Campground is located in the Coconino National Forest on the Sunset Crater Volcano-Wupatki Scenic Drive Loop Road.

Named for the Bonito Lava Flow which once covered this area 900 years ago, the Bonito Campground is just beyond the boundary of the Sunset Crater National Monument.

It is also located near the Wupatki National Monument, a four-story Native American stone building. The campground has 43 sites located in Ponderosa Pines. Sites are equipped with a table, fire ring, and cooking grill, as well as access to flush toilets and drinking water.

“We loved this campground,” Said one reviewer. “The sites were amazing, the staff very helpful and friendly and the sites were cleaned in between use.”

