Come See Us At The Florida RV SuperShow

See RV LIFE At The Florida RV SuperShow

January always represents the start of new beginnings. A new year, a new diet, new resolutions, and a new RV show. This year, RV LIFE will make their second appearance at the Florida RV SuperShow held in Tampa, Florida – January 19th—January 23rd. RV LIFE will be in booth B231/B232 which is in Supplier Building B, aka…Entertainment Hall. (Interactive Map)

Along with brochures, discounts, and promotional materials that highlight their camping tools, RV LIFE promises not only to help you Journey With Confidence, but add some excitement to the show as well. Eight content creator couples will drop in on the RV LIFE booth for meet and greets, book signings, and selfies.

All week long you can swing by booths B231/B232 and learn about RV LIFE Pro, which includes RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app, and Maintain My RV. At various times, you can also mingle with some of the most popular YouTube stars in the RVing community.

Content Creator Schedule for RV LIFE:

Trip planning tools for all RVers

The RV LIFE team will be on hand to say hello and answer any questions you have about any of their great products. This is your chance to speak with the RV LIFE team directly to learn how RV LIFE Pro can help you plan a complete RV trip, and then navigate that trip with RV safe directions right on your own mobile phone. Don’t miss out on the fun! See you in Tampa!

