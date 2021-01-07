10 Signs That Full Time RV Living Is Right For You

For many, full time RV living is a dream come true. The freedom to go where you want, when you want, is pretty magical. You can check off all the destinations on your bucket list with all the comforts of home in tow.

That said, RV life isn’t for everyone. There are some, who despite what they believe, would be miserable living in a tiny RV and moving from place to place without any real home base. On the other hand, there are people who thrive living in a small space, seeing the world at their own pace, and making new friends wherever they roam.

Wondering if the full-time RV life is right for you? Below we’ve compiled a list of 10 signs that you will adore this lifestyle. See how many match your personality.

1. You crave adventure

The most obvious reason to hit the road full-time is for the adventure. After all, one of the best things about this lifestyle is the ability to see all of the amazing sights the world has to offer. If you crave adventure, full time RV living might be right for you.

That said, it is important to consider other factors before jumping in purely for the fun and adventure. You will want to know the full truth about full time RV living before making the leap.

2. You value experiences over things

As you already know, RVs aren’t very big living spaces, and even the largest RV can’t hold that much stuff. That said, not everyone needs a lot of stuff to be happy.

If you’re one of the individuals who values experiences over things, and you’re ready to let go of your house and the stuff in it, full time RV living might be for you.

3. You get bored with routine

Routines make some people feel comfortable. These folks enjoy doing the same things day in and day out, to some extent.

On the other hand, if you’re bored easily, you might be looking to escape from the usual daily routines. RVing full-time allows you to do just that by putting you in new places and situations as often as you please. Heck, even grocery shopping is more interesting when you’re in a new town every few days!

4. You’re spontaneous

Do you enjoy doing things on a whim? Does hitting the road for a trip without any planning at all appeal to you? If so, you’ll likely love the freedom that RV life gives you. When you’re living in an RV and working remotely, you have the ability to pack up and move to a new location anytime you see fit.

5. You’re flexible and handle stress well

While there are a lot of awesome aspects of RV life, there are also some negatives. You never know when something may not go according to plan, and you have to be flexible and willing to take those things in stride and make the best of the situation without stressing out.

If you have a hard time with flexibility and find yourself feeling anxious a lot of the time, you might have a hard time living on the road.

6. You enjoy learning new skills and love a good DIY project

Speaking of things going wrong, it’s important to note that when you’re living in an RV, things are going to break more often than they might in a sticks-and-bricks home. You could, of course, take the RV to the shop every time something broke, but you’d be spending a lot of time and money getting things fixed.

For this reason, RV life is ideal for those who enjoy learning new skills and love DIY projects.

Most things that can go wrong in an RV are pretty easy to repair. If you’re willing to invest in the tools, watch some YouTube videos, and get a little dirty, you can probably fix a large majority of things that break in your home-on-wheels.

7. You want to get closer to loved ones

As we mentioned before, RVs are tiny homes. This means you will be super close to whoever you’re living with almost all the time. While this can be irritating at times, it can also be a really great thing.

Being physically close to the people you love forces you to interact more often and become closer emotionally. If this is something you feel your family needs, the RV life could be just the key.

8. You enjoy making new friends

Many people worry about having a community as they travel full-time. Oddly enough, a lot of full-timers actually end up with more friends on the road than they ever had while stationary.

RVers are wonderful people who are almost always happy to hang out around a campfire. In many places all you have to do is walk out your front door to make a new friend. That said, joining RV clubs such as Escapees and Fulltime Families can also be helpful, especially if you can attend events.

The catch? You have to enjoy making new friends and be willing to go out there and strike up a conversation with someone you’ve never met. Once you have a good collection of friends, you’ll likely find you run into them all over the country.

9. You need to save money

We should start by saying that RV living comes in many forms, and not all of them are budget-friendly. That said, if you’re in a bind and need to save some money while still living a wonderful life, RV life could be exactly what you’re looking for.

By paying cash for a solid older rig, staying stationary for longer periods of time, utilizing memberships (such as Thousand Trails), investing in a reciprocal membership or two, and picking free attractions when you can, you can actually live well for very little. Not only that, you’ll be living an amazing life others will be envious of!

For budgeting tips, check out our previous article on How To Live And Travel On Less Than $2000 A Month.

10. You’re looking to make a big change

Lastly, if you’re unhappy with your current life and find there is too much hustle and bustle, too much stuff, and not nearly enough happy times and fun experiences, the RV life might be your ticket to happiness.

This big change isn’t for everyone, but when it is the right choice, it can be a chance to completely turn things around and create a life you love.

