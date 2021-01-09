One Of America’s Top Luxury RV Resorts – StoneRidge Motor Coach Village

A note to all other top luxury RV resorts in the country, beware. Motor coach owners looking for luxury accommodations and spectacular scenery are now looking to StoneRidge Motor Coach Village in Blanchard, Idaho.

Sure, spending your winters on the beach or baking in the desert is great when the weather is cold. But what about the other six months of the year? Where can you find a luxury RV resort that is also a premier destination, and not a tourist trap? StoneRidge Motor Coach Village is that destination.

Idaho is home to one of America’s top luxury RV resorts

If thoughts of Idaho conjure up images of endless fields of potatoes, you’ve haven’t done your homework. Blanchard, Idaho sits near the border of Washington State on some of the most beautiful land our country has to offer. Rolling hills, picturesque river valleys, and abundant wildlife surround an oasis of upscale RVing heaven.

That RVing heaven includes a wealth of amenities and huge RV sites for your motor coach. StoneRidge understands that your Class A luxury motorhome is part of the experience, and you need space to show it off and enjoy it.

A true getaway with full accommodations

Not only is StoneRidge a true getaway from the mundane, it’s loaded with all of the accommodations you’d expect from a top luxury RV resort. StoneRidge Motor Coach Village features:

18-hole championship golf course with driving range and putting greens.

6 dedicated pickleball courts

Tennis court

Huge RV sites – 3,500 – 7500 sq. ft.

On-site restaurant with seasonal menus, liquor, wine, and beer

Powerful Verizon tower nearby for great WiFi hotspot service.

Verizon Indoor pool

Outdoor heated pool and spa

Poolside BBQ grills

grills Clubhouse with indoor kitchen, fitness center, and FREE laundry

3,500 sq. ft. dog park with fresh water and bathing area

Walking, hiking, biking , and ATV adventures on thousands of forested acres

biking Two large lakes

Awesome Fourth of July fireworks show

Storage for trailers, boats, and tow dollies available for a small fee

Secluded, but not cut off

Although cozily secluded, StoneRidge is not cut off from civilization either. With three Costco stores within a 40-minute drive, you can stock up on important supplies and necessities and then retreat back to quiet, beautiful luxury.

Should the need arise, you’ll also find superior healthcare facilities nearby. The Newport Washington Health Center and Family Clinic is 12 miles north of StoneRidge, with other facilities and hospitals less than 45 minutes away in nearby Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, and Spokane.

Basecamp or summer camp for adults – Let StoneRidge be both

As kids, we enjoyed summer camp because it was a secluded oasis a world away from the cares of everyday life. Everything we needed for fun and enjoyment was in one handy location. StoneRidge can help you relive those moments, albeit in a more adult and sophisticated manner. As a top luxury RV resort, everything you need to enjoy your summer is on hand at StoneRidge.

If hanging around “camp” all day isn’t your thing, let StoneRidge be your basecamp as you visit nearby locations. Blanchard, Idaho is just hours away from several national forests. A day’s drive can take you to Vancouver, Seattle, or even Portland. When Canadian borders are opened up again, you can reach Calgary, AB in a day as well.

Rent to visit, own to stay

Like many top luxury RV resorts, StoneRidge provides the option to purchase your own lot and become a permanent part of the StoneRidge Motor Coach Village. You’ll enjoy the pride and privileges of ownership that include personalizing your property with your own choice of design and style.

Create the look of your very own lot with your choice of landscaping and hardscaping, including your pad, patio, and outdoor living space. You can even put in a pergola or an outdoor kitchen to enhance your outdoor living and entertaining…. the sky’s the limit. A full golf membership is also included with any developer site purchase.

Unlike other luxury RV resorts, however, the cost of living is significantly lower at StoneRidge. The area enjoys very reasonable land and real estate prices and lower overall costs than other resorts of similar quality.

Well worth the drive

On your way to StoneRidge, you’ll be reminded of how vast and beautiful this country is. You’ll enjoy the central and northwestern states where every mile takes you further from the busy and mundane. Depending on your departure point, you can even revisit staple favorites like Mt. Rushmore, Devils Tower, and Yellowstone.

For many, StoneRidge will be their first foray into the northwest territories. What better way to culminate an exhilarating road trip than to settle in at the highest rated facility in all of Idaho.

Contact StoneRidge Motor Coach Village today to start a new and exhilarating adventure. StoneRidge is for Class A Motorhomes only, visit https://www.motorcoachrvresortidaho.com/ for more information. Start planning your trip today with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App With GPS.