GoRVing: Can Survivor Stars Survive A Family RV Trip?

Reality Stars Partner With GoRVing To Enjoy RV LIFE

If you are a fan of Survivor, the long-running reality TV series, then you may be familiar with the name “Boston” Rob Mariano. Along with fellow Survivor contestant and wife Amber, the Marianos have partnered with GoRVing to embark on the #MarianoFamilyVacation.

Rob and Amber have loaded up their four beautiful daughters into a Newmar Class A motorhome heading for Niagara Falls and other great destinations. To get to those fun locations, RV LIFE has hooked up Rob and his family with RV LIFE Pro. The Marianos can use RV Trip Wizard to plan their routes, then navigate them with the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app.

GoRVing Is For Everyone

You might think that with his celebrity status and two decades of television under his belt, it would be tough to impress Rob and his family. Rob’s walk-through tells a different story however, as he provides a tour of their RV. The star of the upcoming Secret Celebrity Renovation looks relaxed as he gushes over the great features of the Newmar Canyon Star.

Celebrity or not, Rob and Amber will have their hands full with four kids, just like every other RVing family. So far, it looks like they are having a great time as they visit Herkimer Diamond KOA Resort and other great adventures. You can follow their journey on Twitter via BostonRob or MarianoFamilyVacation.

RVing Is Mainstream

GoRVing, the consumer-facing voice of the RV industry, has worked hard to portray what a real vacation looks like to millions of people. RVing is no longer only the domain of retired folks in giant bus-sized RVs. RVing is for every age, every demographic, and every income level. GoRVing, companies like RV LIFE, and shows like The RVers, all continue to inform new and prospective RVers on the benefits of the RV lifestyle. RV LIFE is pleased to be a small part of Rob and Amber’s summer adventures. We wish the whole Mariano clan safe travels!