10 Cheap RV Upgrades That Anyone Can Do

If you are new to RVing, you’ve probably watched videos, read articles, and checked RV forums to better understand your rig and find ways to improve your RVing experience. Just about everyone has suggestions for upgrading your RV and most of those are great. You can learn a lot from what others have done.

From upgrading your tires and braking system to changing out your fixtures and appliances, there are so many things you can do. Here I’ve included some easy and relatively cheap RV upgrades.

1. Command Hooks

Command Hooks are an RVer’s best friend. They go on easily, remove easily, and can be used on just about any surface. You can even find a water-resistant Command strip to use on your shower doors.

You can find Command Hooks for just a few dollars online or at your local hardware store, Walmart, Home Depot, or Lowe’s.

2. Retractable clothes rack

For about $15, this retractable clothes rack is worth every penny. Hang it in your shower for space to dry swimsuits, towels, or maybe clothes that you don’t want to put in the dryer. Any water drips go into the shower.

3. Screen door crossbar

The screen door crossbar protects your screen when opening and closing. At around $15, this handy RV upgrade also makes opening and closing the door easy. If you have kids running in and out, this needs to be on your cheap RV upgrades list.

4. Oxygenics showerhead

This is a popular choice among RVers because it mixes water with air to turn low water pressure into a nice shower with great pressure. It’s great for boondocking or at any park that doesn’t have great pressure. It also uses less water, another plus for boondocking. Water consumption, according to the manufacturer is about 1.5 gallons/min on high and a little less than .75 on low.

For around $40, you can get your choice of white, nickel, or black and there are many other models to choose from, depending on your needs.

“If you own an RV and use the shower part of it, I would highly recommend this showerhead. The water pressure in our Newmar Baystar Sport was nice already but as with any RV, you have to make sure not to just leave the water running while you shower because it’ll fill up your gray tank up faster than you’d like. This showerhead gives you a lot more pressure but uses less water so you can leave the water running a little longer while rinsing your hair than before. The nickel finish was so much prettier and more luxurious looking than the previous manufacturer’s white showerhead. It was easy to install and the instructions were very clear and simple. It is easy to pause while showering so you can turn the showerhead back on even with your face covered in soap and your eyes closed. I was probably most surprised by the pressure of the water. Pretty close to our shower pressure at home. It was strong enough to quickly rinse the shampoo and conditioner out of my hair without a million passes like before. I love the showerhead has a nice long hose that made rinsing my body and breeze and it doesn’t kink or get all twisted up like the one we had before. The added oxygen to the water to give it the extra pressure really left my skin feeling refreshed and my hair was nice and shiny and smooth, which I normally do not get from an RV shower since it is usually so rushed and takes forever to get the product out of my hair. This showerhead changes everything about RV showering.” Walmart reviewer

5. RV bed lift system

You know that storage under your bed? You know the one that takes two people to use – one to hold the plywood and mattress up, and the other to dig around and find what you are looking for? An RV bed lift system can make accessing this area so much easier.

The RV Bed Lift System is around $60 and provides two hydraulic lifts that holds up the mattress platform and mattress.

6. Keyless entry door lock

This may not be the cheapest of RV upgrades, but it might be one you want to put on your list. The keypad provides a secure and easy way to access your RV and secure your valuables. It’s very liberating to not have to worry about losing your keys when you are enjoying the outdoors. These can cost anywhere from $100-$200 depending on the manufacturer.

7. Upgrade your RV mattress

Let’s face it, the mattress that comes with your RV is probably not going to be acceptable over the long term. If you full-time RV, this is a must-have upgrade. Frankly, even if you go with a cheap mattress, it’s probably going to be an upgrade anyway. There are a number of memory foam mattresses that have good reviews and sell for $200-$300. You may also want to consider a mattress topper like this one from Dormeo.

8. Backup camera

A backup camera is not an essential upgrade but it can be relatively inexpensive, depending on what you purchase. Installation is simple and some RVs even come with a system and all you need to do is install the camera. These can range from $40 to $400 and everything in between. If you are pinching pennies, you can always start with a cheaper version and upgrade later.

9. Surge protector

Having a surge protector for your RV is a must-have. A surge protector plugs into the outlet where you plug in your RV. It acts as a buffer between your RV and the power coming out of the electrical outlet.

With a surge protector, you’ll keep your appliances such as the microwave and refrigerator as well as computers and other devices from being ruined by an electrical surge. The cost of surge protectors can run anywhere from under $100 up to $300.

10. Upgrade vent fans

In a few hours and with a bit of elbow grease, you can upgrade your old vent fan with a Fan-Tastic fan. This upgrade is fairly simply to install and costs around $140. These fans are quiet, easy to use, and fit a standard 14 X 14 opening.

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2.com allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV upgrades, and much more.