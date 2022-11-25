Great RV Gifts For This Holiday Season

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Great Ideas for RV Gifts for Your Favorite RVer

Ho, Ho, Ho! Go Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Jayco, Airstream and Winnebago. It’s that time of the year again, as we count down the days to giving gifts and good cheer. Nothing says cheer for an RVer as much as getting new gadgets for RVing and camping. Here’s a list of some of our top holiday RV gifts.

LITO Glamping Package

The ultimate gift for adding ambience, style and comfort to your campsite is the LITO glamping package which includes their signature outdoor tablecloth which is wipeable, waterproof and will last for years. It also comes with two high tech stainless tumblers with leak proof tops, a pair of all natural soy essential oil candles and LITO’s new line of snazzy rugged solar lanterns. You get to choose your favorite colors, patterns and candle scents when you buy.

Harvest Hosts Membership

You’ll no longer be limited to RV parks and Walmart parking lots. Harvest Hosts is a membership program that gives you unlimited access to overnight stays at a network of farms, museums, wineries and other attractions. For a limited time, RV LIFE readers get a total of 30% off. Use our link to get there, and use the on-page coupon code (FRIENDS30) for a total of 30% off!

GasStop – Propane Emergency Shutoff

Keep your favorite RVer safe with RV gifts from GasStop. GasStop will instantly and automatically shut-off the supply of propane in the event of a major leak or regulator failure, and can also be used to test for minor leaks prior to use. The handy pressure gauge will let you know when your propane is running low, letting you plan your refill ahead of time. Visit GasStopUSA.com.

The COMFY Wearable Blanket

Know someone who complains of the chill in their bones when RVing during the winter? Or someone who’ll never complain despite the shivers? They all need this oversized microfiber wearable blanket. It’s soft as silk and perfect for snuggling up in cold weather. As seen on Shark Tank. Available on Amazon.

Unique RV Gifts

Portable Fire Pit

Unlike other fire pits, the portable UCO Flatpack folds up to a compact size – only 1.5 inches thick, which will fit in a backpack. Its unique design keeps the fire off the ground and will protect your flames from the wind. And when you have some nice coals going, you can throw the grill on there and rustle up some grub! Available on Amazon.

Collapsible Water Bottles

The WaterStorage Cubes are portable lightweight water carriers that easily collapse for storage when empty. They’re made with high quality BPA free materials, and are built to withstand the rigors of outdoor camping use. In other words, they don’t leak. And they have a comfortable carrying handle. They’re also great for having water standing by in case of emergency. Available on Amazon.

RV Gifts to Travel America

America The Beautiful Pass

Every avid RV traveler needs the National Parks pass. It’s the golden ticket for discounted entry to the parks, and can save hundreds of dollars for those who love to ogle our breathtaking heritage. And it supports a great cause! Great value at $80 for a year. Visit usparkpass.com .

Roadside Emergency Kit

This 118 piece heavy duty roadside assistance kit is an essential gift for any road tripper. It comes with 14’ long jumper cables, a reflective safety vest, a warning triangle, tow straps and a portable air compressor. You’ll feel at ease knowing you’re equipped to deal with any mishap and get your family back on the road safely. Available on Amazon.

Clever RV Gifts

Compact Cheese Board

Cheese plates are the perfect low maintenance meal while chatting around the camping table. So a compact cheese board is a wonderful holiday gift for the RV foodie. This bamboo board folds out to a circle but collapses down to a wedge for easy storage. And it comes with knives to cut the cheese. Available on Amazon.

RV Gifts from The Chemical Guys

RV and automotive enthusiasts alike can appreciate great stuff from The Chemical Guys. Whether it’s their handy disposable wipes, or something else from their Holiday Gift Guide page, they are sure to have something for that RVer that says that have everything, but really don’t.

Wildland Coffee

Who doesn’t love coffee? Ok, so maybe there are a few. But for those that do, lugging that coffee maker around when camping or RVing can be a pain. If only coffee existed in little bags, like tea. Surprise, it does! Check out the unique single serve coffee offerings at Wildland Coffee.

GPS Trackers for Every Need

Keep track of that travel trailer, ATV, fishing boat, or snowmobile with a GPS Tracker. WhereSafe GPS trackers cover a variety of needs, mounting and attachment options, and various tracking plans. Keep an eye on your stuff with a GPS tracker.

Portable Power

RVers love extra power, and when that power is compact, it’s even better. The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station is powerful, compact, and on sale! With a 300-watt output, ultrafast charging, and over 3000+ full battery cycles, the RIVER 2 will keep you going for up to 10 years. Plus, the RIVER 2 weighs less than 8 lbs. Now available at ecoflow.com.

RV Gifts for Every Camper

This year, get creative when shopping for your favorite campers. RV gifts that are clever, unique, compact, and portable are perfect for RVers.

