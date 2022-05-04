The Best RV Coffee Maker Might Be…Not Having One

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Great Coffee Without the RV Coffee Maker

I hate my RV coffee maker. Mind you, I love what comes out of it. In fact 66% of Americans agree…we love coffee. We love the way it smells, the way it tastes, and the way it clears a foggy head in the morning. Come evening time, we love the way it brings us together for conversation, or takes that over-sweet edge off your favorite slice of cheesecake. But that RV coffee maker…ugh!

The Problem With an RV Coffee Maker

A coffee maker is a wonderful device when you are at home. For RVers, there are a few issues that aren’t quite so easy to deal with, often leading them to find alternatives.

Space

With RVers, everything is about space. Even in my big diesel pusher, counter space can’t be taken for granted. Sure, I have plenty of room for an RV coffee maker…until I want to cook. When mealtime comes and I have to fire up the induction cooktop, I have to ‘Tetris’ my way around the counter top, moving the Keurig around and rearranging everything so I can open the cooktop cover.

I can’t imagine how folks with smaller campers manage to find a fulltime space for their coffee maker. If you store it, then you can of course bring it out when needed, which can be a bit of a pain for those quick overnight stays enroute to your favorite destination. Of equal concern for RVs of all sizes is the rattling and bouncing that occur when traveling. You can vibrate that coffee machine right off the counter, or easily break the carafe.

Power

Blowing fuses or tripping breakers is part of the RV life. Invariably, it’s not just the RV coffee maker that does it, though that can happen. Usually it’s using the coffee maker while using something else, such as a microwave, an electric tire pump, or the dreaded hair dryer.

The smaller the rig, the less available power, and anything with a heating element becomes a candidate for a fuse-blowing episode. With so many devices moving to 12-volt or less, the coffee maker remains one of the final holdouts to low-power camping.

Convenience

Electric coffee makers are convenient…until they aren’t. When they stop working, there is usually very little you can do. Worse, most of your coffee resources aren’t viable in any other use case. Your K-cups are useless without the Keurig, believe me I know because I tried. A drip coffee maker’s grounds and filters are difficult to manifest in any other way when the dripper breaks…I have tried that too.

About now, the percolator folks are smiling smugly, no doubt forgetting about the cleanup that ensues. In fact all of these RV coffee maker types require varied forms of cleaning and descaling. At home, with all the conveniences of unlimited water and perhaps a dishwasher, cleanup is a fair trade for an enjoyable cup of coffee. In an RV however, it can be a greater nuisance.

The Tea Drinkers Can Stop Laughing

Any tea drinkers that might have chosen to read this article are probably laughing. Their only technical hurdle is to boil water. There are plenty of ways to do that, and there is virtually no cleanup. Their decision to choose leaves over beans seems well justified.

Laugh no more tea drinkers…Wildland Coffee has come to the rescue of RVers looking for a better alternative to the RV coffee maker.

What Is Wildland Coffee?

Wildland Coffee comes in a fresh coffee pouch, similar to a tea bag. Simply drop the bag in your cup, pour some hot water in, and let it soak for 5-minutes or so, depending on how strong you like it. When you are ready to drink, pull the bag out by the string, toss it in the trash, and enjoy. No cleanup, no plastic k-cups, no messy grounds and filters…and the Wildland bag and coffee are compostable, and the wrapper is recyclable.

What Makes Wildland Coffee So Good?

Wildland Coffee roasts specialty grade coffee beans from Brazil, grinds them and packages them all within 4 days. They nitro-flush each pouch so the coffee stays fresh for at least 12 months.

Nitro-flushing is a way to help keep coffee fresh for longer by replacing the oxygen in the container with nitrogen. Just like oxygen, nitrogen is one of the gases in the air that we breathe every day. However, while oxygen will react quickly with the surface molecules of coffee and cause it to go stale in a few days through a process called oxidation, nitrogen is an inert gas and does not lead to oxidation. Nitro-flushing each coffee pouch ensures that the coffee stays fresh for much longer – at least a year!

“Most of our customers tell us it tastes just like their french press or drip coffee. If you think about it, those other coffee methods take ground coffee and run them through hot water, which is exactly what the tea bag does! We use great beans and have an amazing roasting process so we think you’ll love it too.” Zach Frantz – CEO, Wildland Coffee

